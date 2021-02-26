Prep soccer roundup: Prim scores three goals for Eagles in win

Sam Prim scored three goals and Luke Fripp two to lead the Providence Christian past Goshen 10-0 on Friday in boys varsity soccer.

Colin Doherty, Charlie Leger, Henry Paul Blaxton and Thomas Mayhall added a goal each.

Providence Christian JV boys 2, Houston Academy 1: Davis Bolton scored both goals to lead the PCS JV boys win.

Carroll JV girls 4, Northside Methodist 3: Jordan Culp scored the game winner with five minutes left for Carroll.

Ashlyn Yarbrough scored twice and Shelby Weeks added a goal. Savannah Pedroza had two assists and Weeks had one. Tenley White and Ashley Cairns each had four steals.

Late Thursday

Northside Methodist girls 10, New Brockton 0: Presley Kinney had three goals and Emily Odom two to lead the Northside Methodist win.

Shay Feimster, Lauren Marshall, Sydney Freeman, KeyAnna Stoval and Nicole Williams added a goal each. Kara Whitehead led the defense in the shutout.

Dothan girls 2, Houston Academy 1: Frances Fabbrini scored off an assist from Maci Caldwell in the first half for HA. Lainey Hilson had nine saves for the Raiders.