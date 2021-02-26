 Skip to main content
Prep soccer roundup: Prim scores three goals for Eagles in win
  • Updated
soccer

Sam Prim scored three goals and Luke Fripp two to lead the Providence Christian past Goshen 10-0 on Friday in boys varsity soccer.

Colin Doherty, Charlie Leger, Henry Paul Blaxton and Thomas Mayhall added a goal each.

Providence Christian JV boys 2, Houston Academy 1: Davis Bolton scored both goals to lead the PCS JV boys win.

Carroll JV girls 4, Northside Methodist 3: Jordan Culp scored the game winner with five minutes left for Carroll.

Ashlyn Yarbrough scored twice and Shelby Weeks added a goal. Savannah Pedroza had two assists and Weeks had one. Tenley White and Ashley Cairns each had four steals.

Late Thursday

Northside Methodist girls 10, New Brockton 0: Presley Kinney had three goals and Emily Odom two to lead the Northside Methodist win.

Shay Feimster, Lauren Marshall, Sydney Freeman, KeyAnna Stoval and Nicole Williams added a goal each. Kara Whitehead led the defense in the shutout.

Dothan girls 2, Houston Academy 1: Frances Fabbrini scored off an assist from Maci Caldwell in the first half for HA. Lainey Hilson had nine saves for the Raiders.

Houston Academy boys 10, Goshen 0: Ethan Morales scored five goals for the second straight match as the Raiders pounded the Eagles.

Lucius Renshaw and Braden Phillipps both scored two goals and had two assists. Grant Dalton scored one goal and had one assist. Charlie Knowles had two assists and Conner Henexson had one assist.

Eric Mendez had one save in goal for HA.

