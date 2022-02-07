PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Providence Christian, Enterprise earn wins

The Providence Christian varsity boys soccer team defeated G.W. Long 9-1 on Monday night.

Luke Fripp led the way with four goals and five assists, while Phin Milton scored two goals and Davis Bolton, Layton Hagler and Will Nichols scored one goal each.

The Providence JV girls defeated G.W. Long 4-1.

Enterprise boys 6, Pike Road 1: Minjae Kim scored three goals and Drew Suter and Davey Gomez one each as Enterprise boys opened the season with a 6-1 win.

Lincoln Lascano had two assists and Robert Suter and Davey Gomez one each.

Jonah Sidanycz had five saves in goal.

Enterprise JV boys 10, Pike Road 0: Robin Javier scored three goals and both Jose Segura and Conrad Suter had two goals with one assist to pace the Wildcat win.

Jacob VonMahland, Jacob Severs and Jonathan Ramirez had a goal each, while Cristian Calixtro and Carter Lascano had two assists each. Peyton Weed added one assist.

Sean Medina and James Jackson had the shutout in goal.