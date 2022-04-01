PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Providence Christian girls down Trinity in shootout

After finishing regulation and the overtimes tied 1-1, the Providence Christian girls won in the shootout phase 3-2 to take the Class 1A-3A, Region 2 win over Trinity Thursday night.

Morgan Stickler, Anna Beth Townsend and Morgan Bienvenu each scored for PCS in the shootout.

Bienvenu scored the goal in regulation off an assist from Stickler.

Northside Methodist 4, Houston Academy 2: On Thursday night, NMA got three goals from Presley Kinney, while Kelsey Wilkins added a goal.

Ali Scott had two assists, while Dana Cool and Sydney Freeman each had one assist.

Defensively, the Knights were led by Mary Claire Morgan, Addie Forrester, Anna Bull and Lauren Carter.

Cora Faison had several saves in goal.

For Houston Academy, Elsie Shirley and Emily Selig had one goal each with Maci Caldwell and Amelia Eldridge with one assist each.

Lainey Hilson had eight saves in goal for HA.

BOYS

Houston Academy 3, Northside Methodist 0: Lucius Renshaw scored two goals and Corey Campbell added the other for Houston Academy in a 3-0 win over Northside Methodist Academy on Thursday night.

Caleb Hubbard had two assists and Ryan Pfeiffer one.

Liam Stjernstrom had five saves for the shutout.

Trinity 2, Providence Christian 1: Luke Fripp scored on a penalty kick for the Eagles, his 30th goal of the season.

Chris Dooling had nine saves, including a penalty kick save.