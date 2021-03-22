Prep soccer roundup: Providence Christian girls win

Anna Beth Townsend scored two goals and Morgan Bienvenu one to lead Providence Christian past Montgomery Catholic 3-1 on Monday.

Bayside Academy boys 2, Enterprise 0: The Wildcats fell on the road to Bayside Academy 2-0, dropping to 5-5-1 on the season.

Montgomery Catholic boys 2, Providence Christian 1: Luke Fripp had the Eagle goal in the loss to the Knights.

Junior Varsity

Enterprise boys 4, Bayside Academy 0: Enterprise defeated Bayside Academy 4-0 on the road.

Kendrett Green scored two goals and Carter Lascano and Arnold Caceres scored a goal each for Enterprise. Mateo Lorenzo had two assists and Lascano and Davey Gomez had one each.