PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Providence Christian teams shut out New Brockton
Providence Christian girls 10, New Brockton 0: Morgan Bienvenu and Anna Beth Townsend both had three goals and Morgan Stickler had two goals and three assists to lead PCS.

Townsend added two assists.

Reese Bienvenu and Madelyn Rich had one goal each and Addie Pemberton added one assist.

Providence Christian boys 7, New Brockton 0: Davis Bolton and Luke Fripp had two goals each and Fripp added two assists to lead the PCS boys’ win.

Charlie Leger had a goal and two assists and Phin Milton and Will Nichols had one each with Milton also earning an assist. Layton Hagler had two assists.

Northside Methodist girls 10, Eufaula 0: Emily Odom had three goals and three others had two each to pace the Northside Methodist girls.

Sydney Freeman, Presley Kinney and Ali Scott had two goals each and Dana Cool added one for NMA.

Defensively, Cora Faison and Breanna Key had the shutout in goal and Mary Claire Morgan had five takeaways.

