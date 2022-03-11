PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Providence Christian teams win

Providence Christian girls 10, New Brockton 0: Addie Pemberton, Annabeth Townsend and Morgan Bienvenu scored two goals each to lead the Eagles.

Pace Maddox, Reece Bienvenu, Olivia Anderson and Emma Brookins added a goal each.

Townsend, Morgan Stickler and Avery Goocher had an assist each.

Providence Christian boys 6, New Brockton 2: Walker Morton and Charlie Leger had two goals each and Luke Fripp had one goal and two assists for PCS.

Zach Vinson scored the other goal. Layton Hagler, Morton and Henry Paul Blaxton had an assist each.

Bayside Academy boys 1, Enterprise 0: The Wildcats fell to the Admirals 1-0.

Jonah Sidancyz had four saves in goal and Cody Kirk one save.

Junior Varsity Soccer

Enterprise boys 3, Bayside Academy 1: Chase Perry and Robin Javier both scored a goal and assisted on a goal in the Wildcat win.

Jose Segura had the other goal and Conrad Suter had an assist on the Javier goal.

Sean Medina had four saves in goal for EHS.