PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Providence JV teams beat Houston Academy

Providence Christian girls 5, Houston Academy 3: AnnaBeth Townsend scored all five goals for the Eagles with Addie Pemberton assisting on two goals. Maddie Grace Lipscomb, Mary Drue Cobb and Clara Mixson had one assist each.

For HA, Lib McCrea had two goals and Elise Shirley had one goal. Emily Selig had one assist. Maggie Renshaw had 11 saves in goal.

Providence Christian boys 3, Houston Academy 1: Cas Boone and Nate Childers had a goal and an assist each to lead the PCS boys to the win.

Walker Morton added a goal and Christian Sutton added an assist.

San Dennis scored the Houston Academy goal off a corner kick from Parker Mitchell. Noah Howell had 13 saves in goal.