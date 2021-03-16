Prep soccer roundup: Providence soccer teams sweep New Brockton

Providence girls and boys soccer teams both beat New Brockton 10-0 on Tuesday night in high school soccer action.
In the girls contest, Morgan Bienvenu and Morgan Stickler both had three goals, while Reese Bienvenu, Lydia Rich, Anna Bently McGee and Catie Caputo had one goal each.
In the boys game, Davis Bolton and Luke Fripp had three goals each. Tyson Smith, Charlie Leger, Sam Prim and Ben McClurkin had one goal each.
Junior Varsity
Dothan girls 3, Northside Methodist 0: Marah Delgado scored two goals and Lauren Yu scored a goal to lead Dothan’s win.
Shariza Klinger and Yu each had an assist. Jenna Grace led the defense with four takeaways. Moriah Hogans got the shutout in the goal.
Late Monday
Varsity
Enterprise boys 2, Dothan 1: Minjae Kim 15 minutes into the second half off an assist from Jackson Odom to break a 1-1 tie and help the Wildcat beat Dothan in a Class 7A, Area 3 game at Dothan’s Westgate Soccer Complex.
Hector Perez added the other Wildcat goal.
Dothan’s goal was scored by Jesus Bautista off an assist from Mason Roe.
Carroll boys 2, Headland 1: The Carroll boys moved to 3-0 in region play and 6-1-1 on the season with the 2-1 road victory. Brayden Gilbert and Tony Sasser scored the Eagle goals. Devin Faulk earned the win in goal.
Junior Varsity
Dothan boys 3, Enterprise 0: Cristian Hernandez scored two goals and Will Moody added the other for Dothan.
Ashton Payne had two assists and Nate Kirsch one assist for the Wolves.
For Enterprise, Cody Kirk had two saves on goal in the first half. Evan Antonello and Clark Walker had two clears to prevent Dothan scoring chances.
Providence Christian girls 2, Trinity 2 (tie): Morgan Bienvenu and Addie Milton had a goal each for Providence Christian in the tie.
Providence Christian boys 5, Trinity 1: Craig Pitman had two goals and Charlie Leger, Luke Fripp and Davis Bolton a goal each for PCS.