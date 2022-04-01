PREP SOCCER ROUNDUP: Renshaw, Gil lead Houston Academy boys soccer win

Lucius Renshaw scored four goals and had one assist and Andrew Gil, playing in his first match of the season after an injury, scored three goals and added an assist to lead Houston Academy boys soccer team to an 10-0 win over New Brockton on Friday night.

Charlie Knowles scored two goals and Nate Selig had the other score.

Greg Sexton had three assists and Selig delivered two assists. Ryan Pfeiffer, David Phillipps and Adam Kesserwani had one assist each.

Liam Stjernstrom had five saves in goal.

Houston Academy girls 10, New Brockton 0: Brinley Harrell scored three goals and Bennett Amason and Mary Helen Mcndheim earned two each to lead the Houston Academy girls over New Brockton.

Maci Caldwell, Amelia Eldridge and Aubree Burley scored one goal each.

Caldwell also had three assists and Amason two assists. Sarah Anne Eldridge, Katie Langford, Lainey Hilson, Mendheim and Harrell had one assist each.

Kate Moore had the shutout in goal.