Prep Soccer: Second half score gives Enterprise boys win over Dothan

Minjae Kim 15 minutes into the second half off an assist from Jackson Odom to break a 1-1 tie and help the Wildcat beat Dothan 2-1 in a Class 7A, Area 3 game at Dothan’s Westgate Soccer Complex.

Hector Perez added the other Wildcat goal.

Dothan’s goal was scored by Jesus Bautista off an assist from Mason Roe.

Northside Methodist girls 9, New Brockton 0: Emily Odom and Presley Kinney both had three goals to lead the Northside Methodist girls win.

Kara Whitehead had two goals and Sydney Freeman one.

Cora Faison had the shutout in goal with Whitehead leading the defense.

Junior Varsity

Dothan boys 3, Enterprise 0: Cristian Hernandez scored two goals and Will Moody added the other for Dothan.

Ashton Payne had two assists and Nate Kirsch one assist for the Wolves.