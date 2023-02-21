Ashford won all three of its games during the Warrior Round Robin Tournament at Dale County High School on Monday.

The Yellowjackets defeated Dothan 7-2, Dale County 4-2 and Providence Christian 14-5.

In the win over Dothan, Troy signee Savannah Money was 4-for-4 with a solo homer, a two-run homer and a RBI triple. Raeleigh Jordan was 3-for-4 with a triple and Carsyn McCardle added a two-run single.

Olivia Dodson was the winning pitcher, working the first three innings of the six-inning game. She pitched a one-hit shutout with three strikeouts. Money pitched the last three innings and struck out five, while allowing one hit and two runs, only one run earned.

In its win over Dale County, Money belted a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning. Dodson and Jordan both had two hits. Money was the winning pitcher, striking out seven and allowing just four hits and two runs (both unearned) over six innings.

In the victory over Providence Christian, Camden McCardle drove in six runs off three two-run singles, Dodson was 4-for-4 with a RBI single, Jordan was 3-for-4 with two run-scoring singles and Amiyah Lewis was 3-for-4 with a two-run single. Katelynn Money had two run-scoring singles and Carsyn McCardle had a RBI single.

Kadence Carroll was the winning pitcher, pitching three innings and striking out one.

Dothan goes 2-1: Dothan went 2-1 at the Warrior Round Robin Tournament, losing to Ashford 7-2 and rebounding to beat Providence Christian 14-8 and Dale County 12-5.

In the loss to Ashford, Maylee Lancaster and Ashlynn Sasser both had a single and Savanna Kendrick had a RBI sacrifice.

In the win over Providence, Dothan overcame an eight-run Eagle first inning with nine in the bottom of the first and added one in the third and four in the fourth.

Jadyn Hutchins hit a two-run homer and a three-run double, both in the nine-run first. Lancaster had two-run scoring singles plus a RBI sac fly. Brantlee McCarthy and Sasser both had two hits, while Kendrick had a run-scoring single and two RBI sac flies. Laney Calhoun and Lindsey Bright both added a RBI single.

Kendrick was the winning pitcher, entering in the second inning and working four shutout innings with two hits and two walks.

In the victory over Dale County, McCarthy had a two-run homer and a two-run single, while Jada Newman had three hits, one a RBI single. Kinley German, Sasser and Calhoun all had two hits with German driving in two runs and Sasser one. Calhoun had a double among her two hits.

Hutchins was the winning pitcher, striking out nine over five innings.

Providence Christian goes 1-2: Providence Christian defeated Dale County 7-6, giving new head coach Emma Sellers a win in her PCS coaching debut.

The Eagles then lost to Dothan 14-8 and to Ashford 14-5.

In the win over Dale County, Emma Holly was 2-for-3 with a three-run homer, Madilyn Walding was 2-for-3 with a RBI ground out and Kaitlyn Russ, Alyse Deer and Reese Colbert all had a RBI single each. Walding scored on a passed ball in the top of the fifth to break a 6-6 tie.

Ella Houston was the winning pitcher, striking out six over five innings.

In the loss to Dothan, Holly, Walding and Deer had two hits each with Holly hitting a three-run homer. Natalie Cole had a two-run triple, Russ an RBI single and Walding a RBI ground out.

Versus Ashford, Cassie Braddy had two singles with one RBI and Holly and Deer both had one hit and one RBI. Cole hit a double.

Dale County goes 0-3: Dale County fell to Providence Christian 7-6, Ashford 4-2 and to Dothan 12-5.

In the opening gamer vs. PCS, Ella Brooke Barefield had a homer, double and two runs batted in, Ainyah Stokes had two hits, one a double, and had a RBI and Natalie Warrington had a single and RBI and Shayleigh Whitman a double.

Against Ashford, Barefield was 2-for-2 with a double and Elly Castle had a RBI ground out.

In its loss to Dothan, Whitman had two doubles and two runs batted in and Bree Wilkerson had a hit and RBI.

Softball

Junior Varsity

Opp goes 2-1 at Ariton tourney: Opp went 2-1 at the Ariton JV Tournament with wins over Pike Liberal Arts (11-0) and Wicksburg (7-0) and a loss to Charles Henderson (5-4).

In the win over Pike Liberal Arts, Gradyn Lunsford pitched a three-inning, two hit shutout with three strikeouts, while Carreline Spears was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in. Rylan Langford had a hit and two RBI.

Versus Wicksburg, Lunsford pitched a three-inning, three-hit shutout with two strikeouts. Offensively, Autumn Green was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI and Chloe Bentley was 2-for-3 with a RBI.

In the loss to Charles Henderson, Spears was 2-for-2 with a RBI.