Savannah Money pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and one walk and added two hits, including a RBI double, to pace Ashford softball to a 12-0 win over Baker in the Yellow Jackets’ first game of the Gulf Beach Classic in Panama City on Friday night.

Olivia Dodson had two hits and four runs batted in, highlighted by a three-run homer, while Camden McCardle had a two-run single. Kadence Carroll had a hit and two RBI and Raeleigh Jordan drove in two runs.

Ashford 8, Belleview (Fla.) 1: Emma Ard and Savannah Money combined on a seven-hitter and only one run allowed in Ashford’s second game.

Ard went the first three innings, allowing four hits and an unearned run. Money, the winning pitcher, worked four innings in relief and gave up three hits, while striking out eight.

Offensively, Camden McCardle had a pair of two-run singles and Katelynn Money drove in three runs off a sacrifice bunt, a bases-loaded walk and a double. Savannah Money had two hits, including a solo homer, and Raeleigh Jordan had two hits.

Geneva 5, Liberty County (Fla.) 4: With the tying runner at second base, Katlyn Conner re-entered in relief and got a strikeout to end the game.

Conner actually got a win and a save. She started and pitched five innings before Riley Beckerich came on in the sixth inning. Conner re-entered after Beckerich had trouble.

Offensively, Makayla Boswell had three hits, including a triple, and Ally Henderson had two hits, one a double, and two RBI. Both Conner and Rayanna Ausley had a RBI ground out.

Opp 11, Chiles (Fla.) 6: Reese Cauley had three hits, one a double, and drove in a run, while Bradleigh Hunter had a triple and three RBI and Addison Mosely had a hit with two RBI for Opp.

Caroline Courson struck out eight and allowed one run and six hits over six innings.

Florida High 2, Opp 0: Reese Cauley struck out 11 and allowed a run on four hits for Opp.

Bradleigh Lanier had a double and both Caroline Courson and Addison Moseley had a single each.

Wetumpka Tournament

Wetumpka 5, Dothan 0: The Wolves were no-hit by Wetumpka pitcher Mya Holt, who allowed one walk and struck out three in the five-inning game.

Laney Calhoun walked in the third inning and Brantlee McCarthy reached on an error in the fourth for the only Dothan runners in the game.

Dothan 6, Alabama Christian 1: Jada Newman and Brantlee McCarthy combined to allow only one hit and one run over four innings and the Wolves scored five runs in the second to spark the win.

Newman, the winning pitcher, threw three shutout and hitless innings, striking out three and walking two. McCarthy gave up a run, a hit and a walk and struck out one in one inning of work.

Ashlynn Sasser was 2-for-2 with a two-run triple and Kinley German added a RBI single for the Wolves.

Southside (Gadsden) 2, Enterprise 1: Jamie Jackson hit a solo homer for Enterprise’s lone run in the five-inning game.

The Wildcats had only two hits with Georgia Lessman’s single the other hit.

Gracyn Snell allowed only one hit and both runs were unearned with both coming on errors. She struck out one and walked four.

Benjamin Russell 3, Enterprise 2: Enterprise led 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the sixth when two walks and two Benjamin Russell singles scored three runs and dealt EHS a tough loss.

Taylor Danford had three hits, including a solo homer, while Skylar Frey had two singles and Kinley Hutto had a double for Enterprise.

Frey pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out four, walking four and giving up four hits and three runs.

Rehobeth 6, Marbury 2: Baleigh Nowlin struck out five over four innings and allowed just two hits and one earned run for Rehobeth.

Regan Valenzuela had two hits with one run batted in and both Maddie Williams and Addy Kirkland had a RBI single each.

Moody 8, Rehobeth 6: Rehobeth held a 6-5 lead, but Moody scored three runs in the last half inning for the win.

Regan Valenzuela had three hits and drove in two runs and Mattox Richards had two hits for Rehobeth. Kryslin Lane added a RBI triple and Shelby Davis a run-scoring single

Trojan Classic

Providence Christian 9, Eufaula 2: Emma Holly and Ella Houston both had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run to lead Providence Christian.

Maddie Norris added a RBI double and Natalie Cole a run-scoring single.

Houston was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits and two runs over three innings. She struck out three and walked one.

For Eufaula, Heaven Duckworth had two hits, including a RBI double, and Maddie Dowling added a RBI single.

Headland 6, Charles Henderson 3: The Rams broke a tie with three runs in the top of the fourth, the game’s final inning.

Stormi Clemmons had a run-scoring single in the fourth with the other runs in the inning scoring on a double steal and an error

Tori Nowell and Layla Godwin had two hits each for Headland with Nowell driving in a run. Addy Davis and Mally Arnold both had a run-scoring single.

Nowell picked up the pitching win, allowing just three hits and one earned run over four innings.

For Charles Henderson, Hannah Sparrow had two hits, one a two-run homer, and Molly Garrett also had two hits. Olivia Kirkpatrick added a RBI single.

LAMP 9, Headland 4: The Rams led 4-1 after two innings, but LAMP scored eight runs in the third to earn the win.

Abby Gard had two hits and both Stormi Clemmons and Annie Laye had a RBI single for Headland.

Charles Henderson 11, Eufaula 0: Hannah Sparrow pitched a three-inning one-hit shutout with six strikeouts and Calleigh Compton had two hits and three runs batted in to lead CHHS.

Jada Jones added two hits, including a RBI triple, and Mary Hayden West had a double.

KLD Memorial Tournament

Highland Home 5, Carroll 3: A four-run first sparked the Flying Squadron over Carroll at the Kirsten L. Dean Memorial Tournament in Straughn.

For Carroll, Kaylyn Holt, Sanyia Jenkins and Makynzye Bonner had a single each. Ella Frier and Sarabeth Henry both had a RBI sacrifice fly for the Eagles.

Zion Chapel 13, Florala 2: Madison Meeks had a run-scoring double and a two-run inside the park homer and Emily Rhodes had three singles with two RBI to lead Zion Chapel.

Shea Wambles added two hits, one a two-run double, while Kaylee Hodge had a two-run single and Aubrey Bassett had two singles. Amber Kidd added a RBI sac fly.

Lowndes Academy Tournament

Abbeville Christian 10, Escambia Academy 0: Emmaline Hartzog and Paige Welch combined on a four-inning no-hitter and 10 strikeouts to lead ACA.

Both pitchers went two innings, striking out five and walking one each.

Offensively, Anna Grace Blalock had a run-scoring triple, while Hope Kennedy and Hartzog both had a run-scoring single and Taylor Hudspeth had a RBI ground out for ACA, which scored their other runs on two errors, two on wild pitches and two on passed balls.

Abbeville Christian 3, Edgewood Academy 1: Emmaline Hartzog belted two solo home runs and Gabbie Causey’s pitching made it hold up.

Hartzog, who had a team-high three hits, earned her homers in the second and third inning. Taylor Hudspeth added a RBI single in the second as ACA led 3-0.

Causey pitched shutout ball until the sixth and final inning before allowing a run, but got a strikeout with two runners on base to end the game. Causey went all six innings, striking out seven and allowing one run on four hits.

Regular Season

Northside Methodist 7, Elba 0: Anna Griggs pitched a three-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts to pace Northside Methodist’s win.

Marah Stuckey had two hits, one a two-run double, and Kolbi Hall had a RBI sac fly.