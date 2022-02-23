 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL: Baker pitching, hitting leads Slocomb over Kinston
PREP SOFTBALL: Baker pitching, hitting leads Slocomb over Kinston

  • Updated
Cierra Baker struck out 16 and blasted a three-run homer to spark Slocomb to a 3-1 win over Kinston in high school softball action on Tuesday.

Abigail Goodman added a 2-for-2 day for Slocomb.

Ariton 13, Goshen 3: Reagan Tomlin, Ansleigh Herring, Kaydee Phillips and Nya Allen had two hits each, while Mattie Grace Heath hit a three-run homer and Molly Kate Simmons earned a double to lead Ariton. Paige Logan was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts.

Kaci Wilkes, Madison Campbell and Chyenne Sneed all had a hit for Goshen with Campbell driving in a run.

Opelika 8, Eufaula 1: Zanteria Laster was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI and Maddie Dowling was 2-for-3 for Eufaula in the loss.

Wicksburg 25, Cottonwood 3: Kara Cox, Megan Cochran and Ellie Cox combined on nine hits and 15 runs batted in to pace Wicksburg.

Kara Cox had four hits, including two doubles and a triple, and drove in three runs, while Cochran and Ellie Cox both drove in six runs with Cochran earning two hits, including a grand-slam homer, and Ellie Cox amassing three hits.

Ella Grace Kelley had two singles and three RBI, Ashton White two doubles and two RBI and Kelsey Ellenburg had a double and a triple with two RBI. Lance Carpenter added a double and two RBI.

Ellenburg allowed three hits and three runs, while striking out seven over four innings.

For Cottonwood, Chloe Lee hit a three-run homer.

Junior Varsity

Ariton 13, Goshen 0: Lizzy Woodfaulk and Beth Dixon had two hits each and Dixon was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts for Ariton.

