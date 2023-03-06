Kylie Barnes belted a two-run homer and added a RBI single and Lana Carpenter had a double and single with three runs batted in to pace Wicksburg in a 7-2 win over Ariton in high school softball action Monday night.

Ella Grace Kelley had two singles and two runs batted in and Ellie Cox added a double and a RBI for the Panthers.

Megan Cochran was the winning pitcher, scattering eight hits and a walk, while striking out eight.

Providence Christian 7, Geneva County 4: Ella Houston struck out 10 and allowed six hits and four earned runs in a complete-game performance for Providence.

Offensively for PCS, Cassie Braddy was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Kaitlyn Russ also had two hits. Alsye Deer, Emma Houston and Madilyn Walding added a single and RBI each.

For Geneva County, Addie Mae Habbard had two doubles with a RBI, Maci Strickland had a double and Marley Gieselmann had a RBI single.

Houston Academy 10, Kinston 0: Mary Suzan Aman went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Emily Adams got the win in the circle and also had a hit.

Jadyn Rausch went 2-for-3 with a double, Maddie Jerkins went 2-for-3, Emily Maddox doubled, Ansleigh Smith singled.

Cameran Whigham had a double and Lilli Sumblin a single for Kinston.

Eufaula 6, Carroll 5: Eufaula held off a Carroll rally in the seventh to take a 6-5 win.

The Tigers led 6-2, but the Eagles scored twice before Jade Barnett entered in relief for Eufaula with one out. After getting a ground out that scored a run, Barnett got a strikeout with a runner at third to end the game.

Barnett earned a save for Ellie Trammell, who pitched 6 1/3 innings.

Offensively for Eufaula, Heaven Duckworth had three hits, one a RBI double, and Maddie Dowling had two hits, one a double. Trammell added a two-run single and Makayla Ingram a RBI triple.

For Carroll, Mykala Worley and Savannah Jenkins had three hits each with Worley earning a run-scoring single. Pari Patel had two hits, one a double, and Sarabeth Henry had a RBI single.

Samson 30, Daleville 9: Samson scored 13 runs in the fourth inning and added 14 in the sixth inning after Daleville prevented the 10-run mercy rule with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Makayla Phillips had a single, double, triple and drove in six runs, Carlee Johnson had three hits with one RBI and Alli Brooke Godwin had two hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs.

Emma Sormrude had one hit and three RBI and both Ava Sormrude and Paige Norris had one hit with two RBI. Holly Warren added a single and RBI.

Johnson pitched the first three innings and pitched a one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts to pick up the win for Samson before the Warhawks got eight unearned runs off relief pitching.

The game featured 25 errors, 17 by Daleville and eight by Samson, leading to 33 unearned runs.

Glenwood 8, Abbeville Christian 7 (8 innings): Glenwood scored two runs in the top of the eighth and held off Abbeville Christian in the bottom half for the extra-inning win.

For ACA, Gabbie Causey had three hits and a run batted in and Alli Kate Causey had two doubles with three runs batted in. Emmaline Hartzog had two hits, one a double, while Paige Welch had a double with two RBI and Caroline Armstrong had a single and a RBI. Kate Griffin added a double.