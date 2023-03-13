Emma Brannon and Lizzie Stewart combined for 10 hits and 11 runs batted in to pace Emmanuel Christian’s softball team to a 27-16 win over Houston County in high school softball action Monday.

Brannon went 6-for-6 with two doubles, a triple and six runs batted in and Stewart was 4-for-6 with a double, triple and five runs batted in. Sydney Odom was 4-for-4 with three runs batted in and Ava Karabin was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and three runs batted in. Hannah Roettgen was also 4-for-4, while Sara Kate Despres had three hits and Kate Robbins two hits.

Odom was the winning pitcher, striking out five.

Ayden Noblitt, Taylor Duckett, Kiersten French and Kennedy Nance had two hits each for Houston County with Duckett and French driving in two runs each and Nance one. Jaden Bridges had a three-run triple.

Kinston 5, Samson 2: Kinston scored four runs in the fourth inning and held on for the win.

Cadence Elmore and Lilli Sumblin both had two hits with a run batted in and Camdyn Norris added a hit and RBI.

Lauren Norris struck out eight and allowed only one hit and two unearned runs over five innings for the pitching win. Sumblin struck out four in two scoreless and hitless innings of relief.

Paige Norris had a single for the Samson hit.

Caylee Johnson struck out nine over seven innings for Samson.

Straughn 8, Pike County 7: Straughn scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to take the win.

For Pike County, Amity White had three hits with one RBI, Alyssa Hiersche was 2-for-2 with a RBI and Mikahla Griffin was 2-for-2. Ivy White had a run batted in.

Lakeside School 9, Chambers Academy 1: Jayden Green allowed only three hits and one unearned run with seven strikeouts over five innings in the pitching circle and earned two run-scoring triples on offense to lead Lakeside.

Graylin Pomeroy and Carlee Davis both had two hits and Addy Helms had a RBI double and Addison Philips a run-scoring single for the Chiefs.

Junior Varsity

Slocomb 5, Geneva County 1: Slocomb defeated Geneva County 5-1 in JV softball action.