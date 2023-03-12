Hannah Sparrow had two of the four Charles Henderson hits and drove in a run in a 10-3 Charles Henderson loss to Tallassee in the opening round of bracket play Saturday at the Prattville Christian Classic.

KK Hobdy added a run-scoring double for the Trojans.

AISA Coaches Tournament

Glenwood 6, Lakeside 4: Jayden Green had two hits, one a double, and Gracie Lynn had a RBI double to lead the Chiefs in the loss.

Addy Berry and Amelia Buchan also had a RBI each for Lakeside.

Crenshaw Christian 5, Lakeside 0: The Chiefs earned only two hits in the shutout loss – a single from Carlee Davis and Addy Berry.