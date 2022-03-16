PREP SOFTBALL: Dale County downs Slocomb

Dale County scored all 10 runs in the first three innings, earning 13 hits, including six extra-base hits, during a 10-1 win over Slocomb in high school softball action Wednesday.

Madyson McLain was 3-for-3 with a double and a triple and two RBI. Gracie Suggs was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI and Joanna Marshall was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Shayleigh Whitman had a triple and RBI, Jaci Hagler a double and RBI and Ella Brooke Barefield had a single and RBI.

Whitman pitched three innings and shutout and hitless ball with three strikeouts. Faith Rabon pitched three innings, striking out three and allowing four hits and one run and McLain worked one inning, striking out two.

Slocomb had four hits with Emma Hargrave earning a single and RBI.