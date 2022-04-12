PREP SOFTBALL: Dale County, G.W. Long earn two wins at Dothan Diamond Classic

Dale County and G.W. Long both won a pair of games in Tuesday's action at the Dothan Diamond Classic at the Westgate Softball Complex.

Dale County 7, Ashford 1: Faith Rabon and Madyson McLain combined on a five-inning, five hitter with one run allowed and Joanna Marshall had two doubles and three runs batted in to lead Dale County.

Rabon went 4 1/3 innings and allowed four hits and a run, while striking out one. McLain got the final two outs, allowing one hit.

Gracie Suggs and Jaci Hagler both earned two hits with Suggs driving in a run. Natalie Warrington added a hit and RBI.

For Ashford, Barrett Lawrence had two hits with a RBI and Katelynn Money had a double.

Dale County 6, Dothan 0: Shayleigh Whitman pitched a five-inning, three-hitter with four strikeouts to lead Dale County.

Gracie Suggs was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Joanna Marshall had a triple and a RBI and Ella Brooke Barefield and Ainyah Stokes both had a hit and RBI.

For Dothan, Maci Woodham, Kinley German and Laney Calhoun had a single each.

G.W. Long 13, Wicksburg 7: Ainsley Watts was 3-for-4 with a homer and four runs batted in and Makenna Long had a homer with two RBI to lead G.W. Long.

Allee Grace Abercrobmie and Millie Munn were both 2-for-3 and Dallas Potter had a homer with two RBI. Makayla Phillips was the winning pitcher.

G.W. Long 12, Providence Christian 4: Makenna Long hit two homers and Ally Whitehead and Emmaline Hughes hit one homer each to power G.W. Long.

Makenna Long had three hits overall and drove in four runs, Hughes had two hits and scored four runs and Whitehead had two hits and drove in three runs. Ainsley Watts had a single, double with three RBI and Allee Grace Abercrombie had a single and RBI. Aubreigh Haynes was the winning pitcher.

For PCS, Riley Smith had two hits, including a solo homer, and both Kaitlyn Russ and Cassie Braddy had a hit and RBI. Annston Braddy also had a RBI.

Wicksburg 9, Enterprise 7: Wicksburg scored seven runs in the bottom of the third to overcome a 6-2 deficit in the win.

Ashton White belted a two-run homer, Dahlia Ganz had a RBI single, Chloe Joyner a RBI sac fly and Ella Grace Kelley had a RBI off a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded for Wicksburg.

For Enterprise, Kinley Hutto had three hits, including two run-scoring singles, and Georgia Lessman had three hits, one a RBI single. Jamie Jackson had a two-run double and Skylar Frey had a RBI double. Taylor Danford added RBI ground out.

Enterprise 16, Geneva County 1: Macy Robinette hit a three-run homer and Emma Faulk hit a two-run shot, while Katie Valentine, Jamie Jackson and Gracyn Snell all had two-run doubles to power Enterprise.

Georgia Lessman and Jackson had two hits each. Lila Faulk had a RBI single and Skylar Frey and Savannah Mitten both drove in runs off bases loaded walks and Kinley Hutto was hit by a pitch to score another run.

Jackson went three innings and allowed only two hits and one unearned run with three strikeouts.

Hailey Archer and Camren Avery had a single each for Geneva County.

Dothan 10, Headland 0: Jada Newman threw a four-inning, no hitter with seven strikeouts and four walks in Dothan’s win.

Maylee Lancaster, Maci Woodham and Ryanne Holbrook all had two hits with Holbrook driving in two runs and Woodham one. Lilly Bright had a triple and two RBI and Sara Harris had a single with two RBI. Liberty Ebikake had two runs batted in.

Providence Christian 8, Geneva County 0: Natalie Cole and Maddie Norris combined on a five-inning, three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts to lead PCS.

Cole went three innings, striking out six and allowing two hits. Norris worked the last two innings, striking out two and allowing one hit.

Offensively for the Eagles, Riley Smith had a double, single and two runs batted in and Mary Hannah Driggers had a triple, single and one RBI. Norris added a single and two RBI.

For Geneva County, Maci Strickland, Dylana Spivey and Marley Gisselmann had a single each.

Ashford 10, Carroll 0: Savannah Money pitched a three-inning, no-hitter with six strikeouts for Ashford.

Barrett Lawrence had three hits, including a double and a homer, and drove in four runs, while Amiyah Lewis had a triple with a RBI.

In the tournament’s other game on Tuesday, Carroll defeated Headland 16-0.

Regular Season

Goshen 6, Highland Home 5: Kaci Wilkes went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and pitched a complete game, striking out three and allowing two earned runs for Goshen.

Haley Sneed and Madison Campbell both went 2-for-3.

Abbeville Christian 12, Lowndes Academy 4: Paige Welch was 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs batted in and threw two innings of shutout ball with one hit allowed and four strikeouts.

Gabbie Causey pitched three innings and struck out five.

Hope Kennedy had two hits and two RBI and AllyKate Causey had two hits with one RBI. Elizabeth Lewis and Emmaline Hartzog added a hit and RBI each.

Junior Varsity

Abbeville Christian 2, Lowndes Academy 0: Emmaline Hartzog pitched a four-inning, one-hitter with six strikeouts.

Hartzog also had a double and RBI on offense. Taylor Hudspeth also had a RBI.