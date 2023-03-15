Dale County scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away from a one-run lead in a 14-5 win over county rival Ariton on Wednesday.

Elly Castle led the Warriors, going 4-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in. Ainyah Stokes, Shaylee Greathouse and Bree Wilkerson all had two hits each with Stokes driving in two runs. Shayleigh Whitman and Madyson McClain both had a hit and RBI. Natalie Warrington also had a RBI.

Greathouse was the winning pitcher, working 3 2/3 innings of shutout and hitless ball with one strikeout and one walk.

For Ariton, Mattie Grace Heath had a single and RBI and Beth Dixon had a double. Caitlyn Webb and Nya Allen both had a RBI each.

Enterprise 5, Prattville 1: Graycn Snell scattered five hits and allowed only one run in a complete-game performance, striking out five and walking one.

Taylor Danford had two hits, one a double, and drove in three of the Enterprise five runs. Skylar Frey had a RBI double and Kinley Hutto had a run-scoring single.