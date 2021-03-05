Prep Softball: Dothan defeats former coach, Pike Road

Jazmin Healy added two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs and Ella Brooke Barefield had a double with two RBI and Elly Castle had a double and one RBI. Joanna Marshall had one hit and drove in three runs. Ainyah Stokes had a hit and RBI.

For Headland, Caylee Quarles, Ainslie Condrey and Tori Nowell had two hits each with Condrey driving in a run. Ava Allsup also drove in a run and Liza Varnum had a double.

Ariton 13, Zion Chapel 1: Mattie Heath was 3-for-3 with two home runs and four runs batted in and Reagan Tomlin was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in to pace Ariton.

Caroline Hughes and Hollis Cherry added two hits for the Purple Cats.

Paige Logan struck out six in the pitching win, scattering seven hits.

Andalusia 11, Charles Henderson 1: The Trojans had only one hit in the loss – a single by Dakota Berry.

Andalusia scored all 11 runs in the first inning.

Junior Varsity

Houston Academy 11, Wicksburg 2: Kaleigh Heard was 3-for-4 with two triples and a double and Emily Adams was 2-for-4 with one RBI and the two combined to limit Wicksburg to two hits in the five-inning game.