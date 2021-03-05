Prep Softball: Dothan defeats former coach, Pike Road

Dothan defeated former coach Patricia Ball and her new team Pike Road 8-1 on Friday night during the opening night of Spain Park’s Jaguar Invitational.
The Wolves also beat Hartselle 9-7.
Ball, who was co-coach of the Wolves last year with Jessica Noble and was a longtime coach at Dothan High before it merged with Northview, is in her first year at Pike Road.
Her former pupils delivered on Friday as the Wolves had nine hits, including two each from Nicole Turner and Andrea Harris. Landrie Wiggins had a single and two RBI and Jabby Terrell and Rayleigh Thagard both had a single and a RBI. Maddie Anners and Jewels Gonzales had a RBI each.
Turner picked up the win, striking out seven and allowing just three hits and a run over four innings. Thagard pitched the last inning, giving up two hits, while striking out two.
In the 9-7 win over Hartselle, Dothan scored seven runs in the third to overcome a 4-2 deficit. Terrell, Thagard and Nicole Turner all hit home runs in the game with Terrell hitting a three-run shot and Thagard and Turner two-run homers. Collier Peaden had two hits, one a double, while Wiggins and Gonzales had a RBI each.
Thagard picked up the win in relief, throwing 2 1/3 innings.
Dale County wins two: Dale County won a pair of games at the Spain Park Jaguar Invitational on Friday, beating Thompson 7-3 and James Clemens 8-2.
Against Thompson, Joanna Marshall had two hits and Emily Castle had a two-run homer, while Gracie Suggs, Ainyah Stokes and Elly Castle all had a hit and RBI.
Emily Castle was the winning pitcher, scattering eight hits and three runs over six innings. She had two strikeouts.
Against James Clemens, Jazmin Healy had two hits -- a homer and a double -- and drove in two runs and Suggs also had two hits and two RBIs. Ella Brooke Barefield had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs. Stokes had a hit and RBI. Elly Castle and Jaci Hagler both had a double.
Sarina Elder picked up the win, giving up just two hits and one unearned run over four innings. She struck out two. Faith Rabon pitched the last inning.
Enterprise loses two: Enterprise lost a pair of games Friday at the Spain Park Jaguar Invitational, falling to Oak Mountain 6-1 and to Satsuma 2-0.
In the loss to Oak Mountain, Enterprise had five hits, including two from Kinley Hutto. Georgia Lessman had a double and scored the run off a single by Taylor Danford.
Against Satsuma, the Wildcats had only four hits – a single each by Lessman, Hutto, Skylar Frey and Savannah Mitten. Kyleigh Coin pitched well, allowing just two runs (one earned) and four hits in 4 plus innings. She struck out four.
Rehobeth losses two: Rehobeth lost a couple of close games at the Wetumpka Invitational, falling 7-5 to Montgomery Catholic and 8-7 to Holtville.
Rehobeth led Catholic 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth after Maddie Williams’ go-ahead two-run homer, but the Knights hit a grand slam homer to win the game. Regan Valenzuela led Rehobeth, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and one RBI. Honor Slayback had a triple and Gracie Alberson added a double.
Against Holtville, Makayla Peters and Slayback both had two hits with Peters driving in two runs. Jenna Hixson hit a two-run homer and both Alberson and Maci Cross had a hit and a RBI. Shellie Littlefield added a RBI ground out.
Northside Methodist 5, Graceville (Fla.) 2: The Knights scored two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to break a tie and take a 5-2 win.
Marah Stuckey, the winning pitcher, scattered six hits and allowed only two unearned runs, while striking out four.
Anna Griggs and Stuckey both had two hits with one RBI. Griggs had a double among her hits. Gracie Chenoweth had a double and one RBI for NMA.
Opp 2, Ashford 0: At the Wicksburg Tournament, Opp starting pitcher Braya Hodges struck out 14 of 16 batters and allowed only one hit to Ashford, while Yellow Jacket pitcher Savannah Money struck out 11 and gave up just two runs and six hits over five innings.
Kennedy Thorpe had a single for Ashford’s lone hit.
Ashford 7, Ariton 6: At the Wicksburg Tournament, Molly Carson Ingram scored during a passed ball third strike in the bottom of the fifth inning to cap a four-run rally and give Ashford a 7-6 win over Ariton.
Savannah Money hit a two-run homer and Ashtyn Sanders drove in a run on sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.
Money, Barrett Lawrence and Lexie Glover had two hits each for Ashford with Money driving in two runs. Sanders also had two RBI in the game. Lawrence and Amiyah Lewis had one RBI each for Ashford.
Lakeside 9, Crenshaw Christian 6: Lakeside won its opening game at the Lowndes Tournament, scoring five runs in the top of the seventh then holding on for the win.
Jayden Green and Anna Stanley both had two hits with a homer and drove in two runs and Eliza Eriksen had two hits with one RBI. Mackenzie Eriksen added a double and a RBI.
Hooper 4, Lakeside 0: In its second Lowndes Tournament game, Lakeside lost to Hooper 4-0. Five players had one hit each for Lakeside with Jenny Watson earning a double.
Ezekiel Academy 11, Wiregrass Kings 1: The Kings finished with only three hits in the loss – a single each by Hannah Phillips, Katie Davenport and Grace Treadaway.
Late Thursday
Prattville 5, Enterprise 2: Enterprise lost a Class 7A, Area 3 game to the Lions, who scored four runs in the fourth and held off the Wildcats in a 5-2 win.
Georgia Lessman led Enterprise with two hits, including a double, and Taylor Danford had a RBI single that scored Lessman. Kyleigh Coin scored a run on a passed ball.
Skylar Frey scattered seven hits over seven innings and allowed only one earned run as an error helped spark Prattville’s four-run inning. Frey struck out one.
Providence Christian 15, Daleville 8: Madilyn Walding was 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI and Maddie Norris had a hit and three runs batted in to lead Providence Christian.
Mary Hannah Driggers and Maddie Claire McNeill earned two hits each and Kaitlyn Russ had a hit with two runs batted in.
Ella Houston struck out five over two scoreless and hitless innings and Norris struck out seven and allowed just one hit in 3 1/3 innings before Daleville’s offense erupted late.
Dale County 19, Headland 3: Gracie Suggs had two hits, including a homer, and drove in five runs to power Dale County’s win.
Jazmin Healy added two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs and Ella Brooke Barefield had a double with two RBI and Elly Castle had a double and one RBI. Joanna Marshall had one hit and drove in three runs. Ainyah Stokes had a hit and RBI.
For Headland, Caylee Quarles, Ainslie Condrey and Tori Nowell had two hits each with Condrey driving in a run. Ava Allsup also drove in a run and Liza Varnum had a double.
Ariton 13, Zion Chapel 1: Mattie Heath was 3-for-3 with two home runs and four runs batted in and Reagan Tomlin was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in to pace Ariton.
Caroline Hughes and Hollis Cherry added two hits for the Purple Cats.
Paige Logan struck out six in the pitching win, scattering seven hits.
Andalusia 11, Charles Henderson 1: The Trojans had only one hit in the loss – a single by Dakota Berry.
Andalusia scored all 11 runs in the first inning.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy 11, Wicksburg 2: Kaleigh Heard was 3-for-4 with two triples and a double and Emily Adams was 2-for-4 with one RBI and the two combined to limit Wicksburg to two hits in the five-inning game.
Adams, the starting and winning pitcher, worked three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. She struck out three. Heard worked the last two innings and struck out five, giving up one hit and two runs (only one earned).
Kate Braswell added a hit and three RBIs for HA and Mallory Magrino, AJ Harris and Molly Rutland had a hit each with Magrino driving in a run.
Dahlia Ganz had a double and a RBI for Wicksburg.
Ariton 9, Zion Chapel 0: Lizzie Fairclotch pitched a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts, while Caitlyn Webb, Nya Allen and Lila Grace were all 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. Webb had a triple among her two hits.