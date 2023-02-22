Savanna Kendrick had three hits, one a triple, and drove in three runs and Sara Harris a triple and drove in three to lead Dothan to a 15-6 win over Carroll in high school action Tuesday.

Ashlynn Sasser had two hits, one a double, and drove in a run and Brantlee McCarthy had a single and RBI. Jada Newman and Jadyn Hutchins both had one RBI.

McCarthy was the winning pitcher, working 4 1/3 innings and striking out one. Hutchins worked the last 2 2/3 innings, not allowing a run and giving up two hits, while striking out six.

For Carroll, Kaylyn Holt, Saniya Jenkins and Mykala Worley all had two hits each with Worley driving in two runs. Holt and Worley both had a triple. Sarabeth Henry had a RBI triple and Ella Frier added a RBI single. Keyshaya Dawkins also drove in a run.

Dale County 17, Eufaula 7: Emily Castle and Ainyah Stokes both earned four hits and combined on seven runs and three runs batted in, while Natalie Warrington had three hits and drove in run to lead a 17 hit Warrior attack.

Castle was 4-for-5 with a triple, three runs scored and two runs batted in. Stokes was 4-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and three RBI. Shayleigh Whitman had two hits, including a homer, scored four runs and drove in two runs, while Ella Brooke Barefield had a triple and drove in three runs. Shaylee Greathouse had a double and three RBI. Madyson McLain had a single and RBI and Taylor Harris had a RBI.

For Eufaula, Maddie Dowling was 4-for-4 with a RBI, Zy’kayla Robinson was 3-for-4 with a RBI and Makayla Ingram was 2-for-3 with five runs batted in.

Enterprise 4, Charles Henderson 1: Gracyn Snell struck out 14 and allowed four hits in a complete-game performance for Enterprise.

Georgia Lessman was 3-for-3 with a double and Macy Robinette 2-for-3. Taylor Danford drove in three runs, two on a sacrifice fly and one on a ground out. Skylar Frey added a RBI sac fly. Lila Faulk added a double.

For Charles Henderson, C Compton had two hits, one a triple, and Hannah Sparrow drove in a run on a sacrifice bunt.

Headland 23, Daleville 4: Ava Allsup was 3-for-4 with a homer and six runs batted in and Abby Gard had two hits, one a triple, to lead Headland.

Mally Arnold struck out five over four innings for the pitching win.

Abbeville Christian 3, Edgewood School 2: Anne Grace Blalock’s single drove in Gabbie Causey for a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Generals.

Caroline Armstrong was 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and Causey as 2-for-2 for ACA. Emmaline Hartzog added a double.

Causey was the winning pitcher, striking out five over seven innings and allowing two runs and six hits.

Junior Varsity

Headland 21, Daleville 0: Henlee Floyd threw a three-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and Stormi Clemmons was 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBI for Headland.