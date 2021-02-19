Prep Softball: Dothan splits on opening day at Sidney Cooper

After losing to Auburn in its tournament opener, Dothan bounced back to beat Tallassee 10-5 on Friday night at the Sidney Cooper Invitational in Columbus, Ga.

In the win over Tallassee, Rayleigh Thagard had three hits, including two doubles, with one run batted in and Jabby Terrell had two hits, one a two-run homer. Natalie Tuner and Jewels Gonzales both had a hit and a RBI. Maddie Anners had two RBI ground outs and Landrie Wiggins had a RBI ground out and a RBI off a bases-loaded walk.

Thagard picked up the pitching win, working 5 2/3 innings and allowing two earned runs and six hits. She struck out two.

Dothan lost its opener at the Sidney Cooper Invitational to Auburn 5-2 as Auburn scored two in the fifth and three in the sixth to rally past Dothan.

Nicole Turner belted a two-run homer in the first inning for Dothan, scoring Jabby Terrell, who had a single. Natalie Turner added a double for the Wolves.

Eufaula splits: Eufaula defeated Opelika 10-1 and lost to Central of Phenix City 9-3 Friday during the Sidney Cooper Invitational in Columbus, Ga.