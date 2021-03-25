Prep Softball: Dothan wins 25-15 shootout over Enterprise

In a wild shootout in Enterprise, Dothan outlasted the Wildcats 25-15 in the Class 7A, Area 3 contest in high school softball action at Donaldson Park.
The game featured 34 hits, including six home runs, plus 10 errors and 13 walks.
Jewels Gonzales, Nicole Turner and Landrie Wiggins homered for Dothan, while Kyleigh Coin hit two and Emma Faulk one for Enterprise.
Wiggins earned two hits with five runs batted in, Natalie Turner had three hits with four runs batted and Andrea Harris was 4-for-4 with one RBI lead Dothan. Maddie Anners had three hits with two RBI, while Jabby Terrell and Nicole Turner both had two hits with three RBI. Collier Peaden, Rayleigh Thagard and Gonzales all had two hits and two RBI.
For Enterprise, Coin had three hits with five runs batted in and Georgia Lessman had three hits with one RBI. Skylar Frey and Savannah Mitten had two hits each with Frey driving in a run. Faulk had the homer and two runs batted in. Taylor Danford added a single with two RBI.
Ashford 6, Geneva 5: Ashford scored all six runs in the third and held off Geneva for a Class 4A, Area 2 win.
Savannah Money had two hits and two runs batted in and Barrett Lawrence had a homer and two runs batted in for Ashford. Ashtyn Sanders added a single and RBI.
For Geneva, Pazley Lamb had two single with one run batted in. Abbie Sullivan also had a RBI.
Wicksburg 17, Daleville 0: Kelsey Ellenburg pitched a five-inning, three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Offensively, Ashton White and Tori Hobbs had two hits each with Hobbs earning a double and a triple and White a double among the hits. Hobbs drove in two and White one. Breeley Taylor and Megan Cochran both had a single with two runs batted in, while Ella Grace Kelley, Chloe Joyner and Olivia Reynolds had a single and RBI each.
Cottonwood 17, Houston County 2: Mischa Ward was 4-for-4 with a two-run homer and Kaitlyn Gibson had three hits, including a three-run homer, in Cottonwood’s Class 2A, Area 2 win over the Lions.
Mary Grace Miller had three hits and Chloe Lee belted a solo homer.
Katrina Lott was the winning pitcher.
Eufaula 9, New Brockton 1: Carly Puckett and Sydney Wiggins both had three hits, including two doubles, and Puckett drove in two runs in Eufaula’s win over New Brockton.
Shanaya Collins also had two hits and two RBI for Eufaula. Emily Trammell and Fantasia Jackson had a hit and RBI each.
Puckett went all seven innings, allowing one unearned run and three hits, while striking out three and walking two.
Kennedy Hussey, Madison Meeks and Jordyn Thornton had a single each for New Brockton.
Glenwood 15, Lakeside School 5: The Chiefs fell to the fifth-ranked Gators, after falling behind 13-0.
Carlee Davis had two hits, including a homer, and drove in two runs and Jayden Green had two hits, one a double, with one RBI for Lakeside. Graylin Pomeroy added a double and RBI and Peyton Grubbs had a single and RBI.