Prep Softball: Dothan wins 25-15 shootout over Enterprise

In a wild shootout in Enterprise, Dothan outlasted the Wildcats 25-15 in the Class 7A, Area 3 contest in high school softball action at Donaldson Park.

The game featured 34 hits, including six home runs, plus 10 errors and 13 walks.

Jewels Gonzales, Nicole Turner and Landrie Wiggins homered for Dothan, while Kyleigh Coin hit two and Emma Faulk one for Enterprise.

Wiggins earned two hits with five runs batted in, Natalie Turner had three hits with four runs batted and Andrea Harris was 4-for-4 with one RBI lead Dothan. Maddie Anners had three hits with two RBI, while Jabby Terrell and Nicole Turner both had two hits with three RBI. Collier Peaden, Rayleigh Thagard and Gonzales all had two hits and two RBI.

For Enterprise, Coin had three hits with five runs batted in and Georgia Lessman had three hits with one RBI. Skylar Frey and Savannah Mitten had two hits each with Frey driving in a run. Faulk had the homer and two runs batted in. Taylor Danford added a single with two RBI.

Ashford 6, Geneva 5: Ashford scored all six runs in the third and held off Geneva for a Class 4A, Area 2 win.