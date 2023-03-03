Dothan rolled to two Class 7A, Area 3 wins over R.E. Lee on Thursday, 17-2 and 21-10, in high school softball action at Dothan High.

In the opener, Brooke McCarthy pitched a three-inning no-hitter, but giving up two runs after walks. The Wolves (8-1, 2-0) had only six hits, but cashed in on 11 walks, four hit by pitches and three errors.

Ashlynn Sasser and Jadyn Hutchins both had two hits with both of Hutchins hits going for doubles. Both also drove in two runs. Jada Newman belted a solo homer and Kinley German had a double and RBI.

In game two, the Wolves overcame an early 6-0 deficit after a pair of Lee homers. Hutchins drove in seven runs off a two-run single, a go-ahead three-run homer in the third inning, a sacrifice fly and a RBI single.

Newman also had three hits, including two doubles, and had one RBI. Sasser had two hits, one a double, and two RBI and Maylee Lancaster had a single and drove in two runs. Laney Calhoun, Savanna Kendrick, Sara Harris and Lily Bright all had a hit and RBI.

Kendrick was the winning pitcher, recording seven strikeouts in five innings.

Houston Academy 10, Dale County 1: Emily Adams got the win in the circle with the shutout, allowing four hits and striking out seven, and also went 2-for-4 at the plate to spark HA’s Class 4A, Area 3 win over the Warriors.

Ansleigh Smith went 3-for-3 with four runs batted in, Mallory Magrino went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Jadyn Rausch went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Mary Suzan Aman added an RBI on a sacrifice bunt for the Raiders, who improved to 8-1 overall, 1-0 in area play.

Ella Brooke Barefield had two hits for Dale County, including a double.

Geneva 7, Providence Christian 0: Makaley Boswell and Katlyn Conner combined on a three-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and only one walk for Geneva.

Boswell, the starter, struck out six over four innings, allowing two hits and one walk. Conner earned a three-inning save with four strikeouts and one hit allowed.

Ally Henderson had three hits with three runs batted in and Kaden Ward had two hits with one RBI to lead the Panther offense. Za’Liyag Kemmerlin added a hit and two RBI.

For PCS, Alyse Deer, Ella Houston and Natalie Cole had a single each.

Slocomb 8, Headland 7: Ciera Baker entered in relief in the bottom of the first inning and struck out 17 and allowed only two hits and four runs over seven innings for Slocomb. She also had a hit and two RBI on offense.

Makenzi Morgan had two hits and Gracie Ward had a hit and RBI for the RedTops.

For Headland, Ava Allsup hit a grand slam homer and Tori Nowell hit a double.

Nowell struck out seven over three innings and Mallory Arnold struck out two over four innings.

Ariton 3, Zion Chapel 2: Sydney Adams struck out 11 and held the Rebels to two runs on six hits.

Kaydee Phillips, Mattie-Grace Heath, Lizzy Faircloth had a hit each with Faircloth driving in a run.

For Zion Chapel, Emily Rhodes was 4-for-4 and Madison Meeks hit a two-run homer. Sydney Boothe struck out eight over seven innings, allowing only three hits and three runs.

Cottonwood 11, Cottondale (Fla.) 4: Chloe Lee earned four hits, including a double, and was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts for Cottonwood.

Mischa Ward had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs. Lydia Strange had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs.

Samson 12, Pike County 2: Carlee Johnson struck out 11 and allowed two hits and two unearned runs over five innings and Holly Warren was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs batted in for Samson.

Paige Norris and Ava Sormrude were both 2-for-2 with two RBI. Alli Brooke Godwin also had two hits for the Tigers.

For Pike Count, Jada Duncan had a single and two runs batted in and Kylan Wilkerson had a double.

Heritage Christian 1, Lakeside School 0: At the Lowndes Academy Tournament, Heritage Christian scored in the top of the first for the only run in the six-inning game.

The Chiefs had just three hits – a single each by Graylin Pomeroy, Carlee Davis and Hannah Buchan.

Lakeside School 14, Sparta Academy 2: At the Lowndes Academy Tournament, Hannah Buchan had a three-run homer and a RBI double and Carlee Davis had a two-run double and a RBI double to pace Lakeside.

Anna Peak had two hits, including a two-run single, and Addy Helms had a single with two RBI and Graylin Pomeroy and Addy Berry both had a RBI single.

Buchan was the winning pitcher, working four of the five innings, striking out five and allowing two runs and five hits. Addison Phillips pitched the final inning.

Junior Varsity

Cottonwood 10, Cottondale (Fla.) 2: Abigail Parrish had three hits, one a double, and Keagan Cornwell had two singles and was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts.

Sydney Curry, Kaleb Brunson, Emily Strickland and Lauren Cate Trawick all had a single.