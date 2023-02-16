Maylee Lancasters’ sacrifice fly to centerfield scored Sara Harris in the bottom of the seventh to give Dothan a 4-3 win over Dale County.

The Warriors appeared to break a 3-3 tie in the top of the sixth inning, but had a run erased because they batted out of order in the inning.

Jada Newman had two hits, one a double, and drove in a run and Jadyn Hutchins added a single and RBI for the Wolves.

Shayleigh Whitman hit a two-run homer for Dale County and Ainyah Stokes had two hits, one a double.

Slocomb 10, Cottonwood 0: Cieara Baker was 3-for-3 and pitched a perfect game to lead Slocomb’s season-opening win.

Jacie Hall was 2-for-3, while Gracie Ward had a triple and Chloe Andrews a double for Slocomb.

Abbeville Christian 2, Crenshaw Christian 0: Gabbie Causey pitched a three-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts to lead the Generals’ season-opening win.

Paige Welch had two hits, while Emmaline Hartzog had a hit and a run batted in as ACA had only three hits.

Junior Varsity

Wicksburg 9-0, Geneva 8-17: The two Panther teams split a doubleheader with Wicksburg winning the opener 9-8 and Geneva taking the second game 17-0.

In the first game, Allie Porter had three hits, one a double, and scored the winning run as time expired in the bottom of the fourth innings. Mallory Marchman also had three hits. Anleigh Wood had two hits and Madelyn McVey had a double. Marchman, McVey, Wood and Potter all scored two runs.

Marchman was the winning pitcher.

In game two, three Geneva pitchers combined on a no-hitter.

Slocomb 9, Cottonwood 1: Slocomb defeated Cottonwood 9-1. No details were available.

Abbeville Christian 8, Crenshaw Christian 0: Paige Welch pitched a five-inning no-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts to pace ACA.

Emma Granberry had two hits and two runs batted in, Alli Kate Causey had a triple and two RBI and Aubrie Portwood had a single with two RBI to lead the offense. Hope Kennedy and Welch both had a double with Welch driving in a run. Abbey Poe added a single and RBI.