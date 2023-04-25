Dothan pitchers Jada Newman and Jadyn Hutchins combine on a five-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts to lead the Wolves in a 10-0 win over Carroll on Tuesday night at the Dothan High campus.

Newman, the winning pitcher, worked the first three innings, striking out seven and walking one. Hutchins pitched the last two innings, striking out five and also allowing one walk.

Offensively for Dothan, Kinley German was 2-for-2 and both Savanna Kendrick and Maylee Lancaster were 2-for-3. Kendrick drove in three runs off a two-run single and a run-scoring double, while German had a run-scoring double and Lancaster a RBI single. Brantlee McCarthy drove in three runs off a solo homer and two RBI sac flies and Sara Harris added a RBI single.

Enterprise 3, Wicksburg 0: Graycn Snell pitched a seven-hit complete game shutout with seven strikeouts and one walk and Enterprise scored all three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Lee Lott had a run-scoring double and Addy Whaley had two-run single for the Wildcat runs.

Whaley was 2-for-3 with the two runs batted in and Macy Robinette was 2-for-2 to highlight a six-hit attack.

Megan Cochran was 2-for-3 to lead Wicksburg’s seven-hit attack. Ellie Cox struck out three over six innings, allowing six hits. All three runs were unearned.

Dale County 8, G.W. Long 6: Elly Castle, Emma Brooke Barefield and Shayleigh Whitman all had three hits each with Whitman earning two doubles and Barefield driving in three runs to lead the Warrior win.

Shaylee Greathouse added two hits and two runs batted in, Paige Crawford two hits with one run batted in and Madyson McLain a hit and RBI.

Whitman was the winning pitcher, striking out five over seven innings.

For G.W. Long, Makayla Phillips and Ally Whitehead were both 2-for-4 with a run batted in and both Ainsley Watts and Kaylie Joseph had a hit with two runs batted in.

Headland 17, Abbeville 0: Tori Nowell pitched a three-inning, one-hit shutout with five strikeouts and the Rams scored 10 runs in the first inning to put the game away.

Stormi Clemmons and Nowell were both 2-for-2 with two runs batted in and Addy Davis was 2-for-3 with a RBI to lead Headland’s offense. Ava Allsup, Layla Godwin and Jessie Shaw all had a hit with two RBI and Abby Gard earned a triple and RBI.

For Abbeville, Gisselle Perez had a single for the line hit for the Yellow Jackets.

Cottonwood 13, Daleville 2: Isabella Braswell was 4-for-4 with a triple and five runs batted in, Meri-Grace Miller was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in and Brooke Delvecchio was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI to lead the Bears.

Chloe Lee added hit and RBI and was also the winning pitcher, allowing just one hit over three innings. Delaney Acosta worked the final innings.

Haley Jones, Tierra Minnifield and LaShundra Straw had a hit each and Camry Carr drove in two runs.

Slocomb 14, Geneva County 2: Gracie Ward was 4-for-5 with a double, triple and four runs batted in and Anna Ray was 3-for-4 to lead Slocomb.

Cieara Baker was 2-for-4 with a run batted in and Carlee Jowers had a hit with two runs batted in. Molly McGowan, Callie Seay and Emma Nichols added a hit and RBI each.

Jacie Hall pitched five innings of one-hit shutout with four strikeouts and Nichols worked the last two innings, striking out two.

For Geneva County, Kaylee Watson, Raine Dunn and Ebonie Wright had a single each for the three Bulldog hits.

New Brockton 10, Pike Liberal Arts 9: New Brockton held off Pike Liberal Arts, which had runners at second and third when the game ended on a ground out.

Kennedy Hussey led New Brockton, going 4-for-4 with three runs batted in, and Shelby Hobbs was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and Gabby Eubanks was 2-for-3. Kirstyn Ramirez was 1-for-2 with a run batted in, Kierstin Sunday was 1-for-3 with a RBI and Megan Eldridge was 1-for-4 with a RBI.

For Pike Liberal Arts, Julianne Meyer had three hits with a double and run batted in, and Allie Booth and Bella Maulden had two hits each with Booth earning a double and a run batted in. Emily Bryan added a double and two runs batted in and Riley Burkett had a single and RBI.

Kallie Qualls was the winning pitcher, working 3 2/3 innings of relief. She struck out one and allowed four hits and four runs with all the runs unearned.

Charles Henderson 17, Highland Home 8: Jada Jones was 4-for-5 with a double and two runs batted in and Olivia Kirkpatrick was 3-for-5 with six runs batted in to lead Charles Henderson’s win.

Janazia Cantlow was 3-for-4 with a double and one run batted in and Molly Garrett was 2-for-5 with a homer and two runs batted in, while Camille Lewis was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in, KK Hobdy was 2-for-4 and Mileah Ward was 2-for-5 with a RBI as the Trojans had 18 hits.

Hannah Sparrow was the winning pitcher, striking out five in four innings and allowing four hits and three earned runs. Garrett picked up a three-inning save, striking out six and allowing three hits and two unearned runs.