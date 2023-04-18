Skylar Frey and Jamie Jackson combined on five-inning no-hitter in Enterprise’s 12-0 win over Jeff Davis in a Class 7A, Area 3 high school softball game in Montgomery Monday.

Frey struck out three in the first inning and Jackson struck out five over four innings. Neither walked a batter. A first-inning error on a grounder prevented a perfect game.

Eight Wildcat batters had one hit each. Lila Faulk had a single and drove in three runs, Graycn Snell had a two-run double, while Kinley Hutto and Lee Lott had a RBI single each. Addy Whaley added a RBI sac fly.

G.W. Long 18, Abbeville 0: Ten players had a hit in the Rebels’ 12-hit attack in the Class 2A, Area 3 win.

Emma Claire Long and Makayla Phillips both had two hits and two runs batted in, while Ainsley Watts had a hit and drove in three runs and Millie Munn, Ellkate Beaty and Emma Dyson all had a hit and two RBI. Ally Whitehead drove in two runs and Maleah Long one.

Maleah Long and Kaylie Joseph combined on a three-inning two-hit shutout. Long went two innings, striking out four and allowing a hit. Joseph pitched one inning, allowing one hit.

For the Yellow Jackets, Gabby Brown had two hits, including one double.

Andalusia 15, Dale County 7: Dale County lead 7-6 going to the bottom of the sixth before the Bulldogs exploded for nine runs to win the Class 4A, Area 3 game.

Elly Castle, Shayleigh Whitman and Aniyah Stokes all had three hits for Dale County. Whitman had two doubles and two runs batted in, Stokes had one double and two RBI and Castle had a double. Ella Brooke Barefield had two hits, one a double, and both Shaylee Greathouse and Madyson McLain had a hit and RBI.

Wicksburg 14, Geneva County 4: Ella Grace Kelley, Lana Carpenter and Addyson Kelley all had two hits to lead Wicksburg with Ella Grace Kelley and Carpenter driving in two runs each.

Chloe Joyner had a hit and two runs batted in, while Anslie Ellenburg drove in two runs and Megan Cochran one run.

Dahlia Ganz struck out five over five innings for Wicksburg.

Maci Strickland was 3-for-4 and Camren Avery was 2-for-3 with two RBI for Geneva County.

Zion Chapel 11, Kinston 3: Zion Chapel scored five in the top of the fifth to break a 3-3 tie before adding three runs in the top of the seventh in the win.

Kaylee Hodge had a two-run double and Shea Wambles a three-run homer in the fifth. Hodge had a RBI on a ground out and Wambles had a sac fly in the seventh.

Earlier in the game, Sydney Boothe had a two-run double and Madison Meeks had a RBI double for the Rebels.

Riley Bannin was the winning pitcher, striking out nine over seven innings, while giving up six hits and three runs.

Camdyn Norris led Kinston, going 2-for-3 with a three-run homer.

Samson 17, Emmanuel Christian 2: Makayla Phillips allowed only three hits and two runs over three innings, while striking out two and walking three in the circle and added two hits and three runs batted in on offense.

Alli Brooke Godwin had a double and three runs batted in, Emma Sormrude had a hit and RBI, while Haley Grimes drove in two runs. Rylee Sormrude, Ava Sormrude and Brianna Boroff had one RBI each.

Lizzie Stewart had a homer and a double with two runs batted in for Emmanuel Christian.

Elba 17-10, Florala 4-0: The Tigers roared to a Class 1A, Area 2 sweep, winning 17-4 and 10-0.

In the opener, Anna Caldwell was 4-for-4 with a run batted in, Aimee Senn was 3-for-4 and Danielle Tidwell was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in to lead Elba. Destinee Tidwell was 2-for-5 with a RBI and A’Lyric Whitfield was 2-for-3. Sinia Smedley had a hit and three RBI and A’Layvia Stinson had a hit and two RBI.

Jadyn Caldwell was the winning pitcher, striking out four over five innings.

In game two, Anna Caldwell was 2-for-2 with a run batted in and both Danielle and Destinee Tidwell had a hit and a RBI. Smedley drove in two runs and Emily Richardson had one RBI.

Zaniyah Mitchell pitched a five-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts and three walks.

Crenshaw Christian 7-16, Wiregrass Kings 0-5: The Kings fell in a doubleheader to Crenshaw Christian, 7-0 and 16-5.

In the opener, the Kings had only one hit – a single by Allison McWhorter.

In game two, Olivia Hobson and Mattie Hobson had two hits each with Mattie Hobson driving in a run. McWhorter had a single and two RBI and Natalie Tobu had a double and a RBI.