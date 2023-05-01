Enterprise won two Class 7A, Area 3 Tournaments games on Monday to advance to Wednesday tournament championship and also punch a ticket to next week’s Central Regional Tournament at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park.

The Wildcats beat Jeff Davis 16-1 and Dothan 8-4 to reach Wednesday’s 4 p.m. championship game. They will play the 2 p.m. elimination winner between Dothan and Prattville.

Against Dothan, Enterprise overcame a four-run Wolves’ top of the first with two runs each in the second through fourth innings and single runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.

Graycn Snell went the distance in the circle, scattering seven hits and four runs with only two runs earned. She had four strikeouts and three walks. She pitched a three-hit shutout in the final six innings.

Offensively, Addy Whaley had two hits, including a two-run single, and Lee Lott had two hits, including a run-scoring single. Kinley Hutto had a two-run double and a RBI sacrifice fly and Lila Faulk had a single and a RBI ground out.

For Dothan, Brantlee McCarthy had a two-run homer, Maylee Lancaster a RBI bunt single and Lindsey Bright a run-scoring single. Savanna Kendrick earned two hits.

Enterprise 16, Jeff Davis 1: The Wildcats scored 12 runs in the first inning during the three-inning win.

Taylor Danford was 2-for-2 with three runs batted in off a two-run single and a run-scoring single, Georgia Lessman was 2-for-2 with a two-run single and Kinley Hutto was 2-for-2 with a two-run double. Lee Lott belted a two-run homer, while Ella Little had a two-run double and Jamie Jackson a run-scoring double. Both Skylar Frey and Graycn Snell had a RBI single with Snell also picking up a run batted in during an error.

Jackson was the winning pitcher, striking out six over three innings. She gave up four hits and a run with no walks.

Dothan 6, Prattville 3 (9 innings): The teams played to a scoreless tie for seven innings then both scored three runs in the eighth before the Wolves won it with three two-out runs in the top of the ninth inning.

After two quick outs, Ashlynn Sasser started the Dothan ninth-inning uprising with a single. Brantlee McCarthy then belted a two-run homer. After a Jadyn Hutchins walk, Savanna Kendrick doubled to bring in Hutchins to make it 6-3.

Dothan pitcher Jada Newman retired Prattville in order in the bottom half to end it.

For the game, Lancaster had two hits and drove in three runs and McCarthy added a double to give her two hits and two runs batted in. Sasser and Kendrick also had two hits each.

Newman went all nine innings and allowed only three hits. All three runs were unearned. She struck out four. She had a two-hit shutout through seven innings.

Class 5A, Area 4

Holtville 19, Charles Henderson 13: The Trojans led 13-8 late in their opening tournament game, but gave up seven runs in the bottom of the fifth and four in the sixth inning to fall 19-13.

Molly Garrett hit a three-run homer and a two-run single for a two-hit, five RBI game. Hannah Sparrow had two hits and two runs batted in and both Calleigh Compton and Camille Lewis had two hits with one RBI. Olivia Kirkpatrick, Mileah Ward and KK Hobdy all had one hit and one RBI.

Charles Henderson 18, Greenville 3: Charles Henderson won an elimination game behind a 20-hit attack.

Jada Jones was 4-for-4 with four runs batted in, Calleigh Compton was 3-for-4 with five runs batted in and Olivia Kirkpatrick was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in. Hannah Sparrow was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Mileah Ward 2-for-2 with two RBI. Molly Garrett and Janazia Cantlow were both 2-for-3. Camille Lewis added a hit and RBI.

Garrett was the winning pitcher, working two of three innings. She allowed one hit and one run, while striking out three. Lewis pitched the last inning.

Holtville 11, Charles Henderson 1: The Trojans were eliminated by Holtville 11-1.

CHHS had only four hits with two coming from Jada Jones. Janazia Cantlow scored the lone run during an error.

Charles Henderson finished the season with a 9-27 record.

Class 2A, Area 4

Wicksburg 11, Geneva County 0: Ellie Cox pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in for Wicksburg in the opening-round win.

Kylie Barnes stroked a three-run homer and Ella Grace Kelley ripped a three-run double. Megan Cochran was 2-for-2 with a run batted in and Chloe Joyner had a RBI double.

Marley Gieselmann had a single for the lone Geneva County hit.

Samson 10, Cottonwood 4: Samson pitcher Caylee Johnson struck out 17 and allowed only four hits and four runs, but only one earned run, to pace Samson.

Emma Sormrude led the offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs batted in and Karleigh Moore was 2-for-2 with one run batted in for Samson. Paige Norris added a hit with two runs batted in.

For Cottonwood, Lydia Strange had a two-run single.

Cottonwood 10, Geneva County 9: In an elimination game, Meri-Grace Miller scored in the bottom of the seventh inning on a throwing error during a stolen base of third to give Cottonwood a walk-off win.

The Bears rallied from 9-0 third-inning deficit, tying the game in the sixth on a three-run Delaney Acosta homer.

Isabella Braswell was 4-for-4 with a run batted in, Acosta was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and Lydia Strange was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in. Laura Kate Trawick was 2-for-4 with three RBI and Miller also had two hits.

Chloe Lee was the winning pitcher, going all seven innings. She struck out four.

For Geneva County, Malaya Warren was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, Kaylee Watson was 2-for-4 with one RBI and Raine Dunn was 2-for-4. Addie Mae Habbard and Camren Avery both had a hit with two RBI and Marley Gieselmann had a hit and RBI. Watson and Hannah Beasley had a triple each.

Geneva County’s season came to an end with a 5-18 record.

Class 2A, Area 3

G.W. Long 16, Ariton 9: G.W. Long overcame three home runs and a nine-run top of the first by Ariton with 16 unanswered runs, including nine go-ahead runsin the sixth inning.

The Rebels’ nine-run sixth was highlighted by Millie Munn’s three-run home run and also featured a two-run single and a run-scoring single by Ainsley Watts plus a run-scoring double by Allee Grace Abercrombie and RBI sacrifice flies from Makayla Phillips and Ally Whitehead.

Watts finished 4-for-5 with a double, homer and five runs batted in. Whitehead was 2-for-2 with four runs batted in and Emma Grace Caraway was 3-for-4. Abercrombie was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in and Phillips was 2-for-3 with a RBI. Emma Claire Long added a RBI single.

Whitehead was the winning pitcher, working 6 2/3 innings of relief and throwing a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts and one walk.

Ariton’s nine-run first was sparked by two-run homers from Caitlyn Webb, Mattie-Grace Heath and Reese Peters as well as a two-run single from Nya Allen and a RBI double from Madolyn Hudson.

Ariton 23, Abbeville 0: Ariton rebound from the loss to G.W. Long by hammering Abbeville in an elimination game.

Beth Dixon and Savannah Whisenhunt combined on a three-inning no hitter and six strikeouts with no walks.

Mattie-Grace Heath belted a three-run homer and also had a two-run triple and a RBI off a bases-loaded walk. Lizzy Faircloth had two hits and three runs batted in and both Dixon and Reese Peters had two hits with one RBI. Caitlyn Webb had one hit and drove in three runs. Whisenhunt had two RBI, while Sydney Adams, Hollis Cherry and Macileigh Bragg had one RBI each.

Ariton 19, Abbeville 1: Ariton opened the tournament with a 19-1 win.

Virginia Faircloth pitched two innings for the pitching win in the three-inning game. She struck out six and gave up just one run and two hits. Sydney Adams pitched one inning and had three strikeouts.

Nya Allen had two hits and two runs batted in and Reese Peters had one hit and drove in four runs. Katie Holloway and Sophie Kirk both had a hit and RBI. Hollis Cherry drove in two runs and Mattie-Grace Heath, Virginia Faircloth and Macileigh Bragg had one RBI each.

Kyla Rogers had a hit and RBI and Gabby Brown a triple for Abbeville.

Class 2A, Area 4

Highland Home 23, Goshen 8: In an opening-round game, Goshen fell in a three-inning contest to the Flying Squadron, which scored 16 runs in the second inning.

Kaci Wilkes was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and four runs batted in and Passion Sheppard had a two-run double for Goshen. Haley Sanford also drove in a run on a ground out.

Zion Chapel 10, Pike Liberal Arts 0: Riley Bannin pitched a six-inning, one-hit shutout with five strikeouts in the circle was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in at the plate.

Amber Kidd and Aubrey Bassett both had two hits and one RBI and Sydney Boothe and Carlee McAllister both had a hit with one RBI. Madison Meeks also drove in a run.

Gracie Smith had the lone Pike Lib hit.

Class 1A, Area 2

Houston County 18, Pleasant Home 2: The Lions won the opening round game over Pleasant Home. No details were available.

Kinston 16, Houston County 0: Lauren Norris struck out nine of 10 batters with a walk in pitching a three-inning no hitter.

Camdyn Norris was 2-for-2 with a triple and four runs batted in, Brynne Kelley was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three runs batted in to lead Kinston. Lilli Sumblin had a double and two RBI and Cameran Whigham had a single and one RBI. Lyla Bruce also had a RBI.

Elba 16, Florala 3: Emily Richardson was 3-for-4 with a grand slam homer and five runs batted in to lead Elba.

Destinee Tidwell, Aimee Senn and Danielle Tidwell all had two hits with Destinee Tidwell and Senn driving in one run each. Taylor Day added a hit and RBI.

Mary O’Neal was the winning pitcher, striking out three over five innings and giving up three hits and three unearned runs.

Regular season

Lee-Scott Academy 5, Abbeville Christian 4: Abbeville Christian led 4-2, but Lee-Scott scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth for the win.

Caroline Armstrong was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and Anna Grace Blalock was 3-for-3 with one RBI to lead ACA. Emmaline Hartzog added a RBI on a ground out.

Abbeville Christian 6, Macon-East 6 (tie): The teams played to a 6-6 tie.

For ACA, Caroline Armstrong and Emmaline Hartzog had two hits each. Alli Kate Causey drove in a run, while three others runs scored off errors and one off a wild pitch.