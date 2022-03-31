PREP SOFTBALL: Enterprise softball falls in Gulf Coast Classic second round

After going 4-0 in the first two days of the Gulf Coast Classic III Tournament in Gulf Shores, the Enterprise Wildcats lost to Class 6A No. 2 ranked Hartselle in the second round of bracket play on Wednesday.

Enterprise, as the seventh-seed among the 54 teams, had a first-round bye.

The Wildcats managed only two hits over four innings – a single each from Taylor Danford and Kinley Hutto.

Abbeville Christian 8-8, Crenshaw Christian 1-6: Abbeville Christian clinched the area title with a doubleheader sweep of Crenshaw Christian on Wednesday, improving to 20-3 on the season.

Emmaline Hartzog struck out 10 and allowed only four hits and a run over seven innings in the opener. Offensively, Anna Grace Blalock had three hits, Emmaline Hartzog had a double and triple with one RBI and Hope Kennedy had two singles and a RBI. Cassie Willis added a hit and RBI. Both Caroline Armstrong and Paige Welch had a run batted in.

In the second game, the Generals led 8-2 and held on. Hartzog was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI and Welch was 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI. Hope Kennedy had a single with two RBI and Willis had a hit and RBI.

Welch pitched five innings, striking out four and allowing four hits and three earned runs. Hartzog pitched the last two innings and struck out three, while allowing two hits and one unearned run.

Late Tuesday

Enterprise 13, Gordonville (Tenn.) 4: In an early Tuesday game at the Gulf Coast Classic III, the Wildcats beat Gordonville as Jamie Jackson led a 14-hit attack with three hits, one a triple, and drove in a run.

Gracyn Snell had two hits and drove in three runs, while Macy Robinette had two hits and two RBI and Skylar Frey and Emma Faulk both had two hits with one RBI. Frey had a double among her hits. Georgia Lessman and Taylor Danford added a single and RBI each.

Jackson was the winning pitcher, scattering six hits and four runs over three innings. She struck out four.

Enterprise 9, Dodgeville (Wis.) 3: At the Gulf Coast Classic III tourney, Ane Blevins was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI and was also the winning pitcher, going three innings and allowing three runs on six hits, while striking out three.

Skylar Frey and Lee Lott both had two hits, including a double, while Macy Robinette and Taylor Danford both had a hit with two RBI. Olivia Palfreeman and Lila Faulk both had a hit and an RBI in the game.

Rehobeth 10, Greenville 0: Shellie Littlefield pitched a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts over six innings and Madison Williams was 4-for-4 with four runs batted in to pace Rehobeth's win.

Gracie Alberson was 3-for-3 with a triple and a homer and two RBI and Anna Massey had two hits and two RBI. Makayla Peters added a solo homer and Jasalyn Andrews had a single and RBI.

Abbeville Christian 8, Crenshaw Christian 2: Gabbie Causey struck out nine and scattered seven hits and two runs over seven innings to lead ACA.

Anna Grace Blalock and Cassie Willis both had two hits with Blalock driving in a run. Hope Kennedy had a single and RBI and Kate Griffin had a double.

Junior Varsity

Abbeville Christian 13, Crenshaw Christian 1: Emmaline Hartzog and Baylie Phillips combined on a four-inning, one hitter with four strikeouts. Hartzog pitched one inning of scoreless and hitless ball, striking out two. Phillips worked three innings, allowing one hit and one run, while striking out two.

Offensively, AlliKate Causey, Hartzog, Hope Kennedy and Conleigh Benefield had two hits each with Hartzog driving in two runs and Causey and Kennedy one each. Paige Welch had a homer and drove in four runs. Claire Hutto added a double and RBI.