PREP SOFTBALL: Enterprise softball goes 2-1 at Terry Collins Memorial

Enterprise won two of its three games at the Terry Collins Memorial Tournament Saturday at Dothan’s Westgate Softball Complex.

The Wildcats beat Ashford 10-8 and Dale County 9-5 and lost to tournament champion Houston Academy 6-3.

New Brockton goes 2-1: New Brockton defeated Cottonwood 9-7 and Northside Methodist 5-2 and lost to Slocomb 12-7 at the Terry Collins Memorial Tournament.

In the win over Cottonwood, Lizzy Everts, Jordyn Thornton and Kennedy Hussey all had two hits with Everts driving in two runs and Hussey one. Gracie Bradshaw had a hit with two RBI and Madison Meeks had two RBI. Megan Eldridge added a hit and RBI. Kallie Qualls went 4 1/3 innings for the pitching win, striking out three and allowing seven hits and six runs.

In the loss to Slocomb, the Gamecocks had only two hits – a single each form Kierstin Sunday and Thornton. Both drove in a run.

In the win over Northside Methodist, the Gamecocks again had only two hits – a single from Sunday and Hussey. Meeks drove in two runs and Hussey one. Thornton pitched four innings, allowing just one hit and two unearned runs with five strikeouts.

Slocomb goes 2-1: Slocomb defeated Northside Methodist 11-6 and New Brockton 12-7, but lost to Dale County 18-0 at the Terry Collins Memorial Tournament.

Cottonwood goes 1-1: The Bears defeated Dothan 14-13 in the Terry Collins Memorial Tournament and lost to New Brockton 9-7.

In the win over Dothan, Mischa Ward had a single, double and four RBIs, Alexa Acosta drove in two runs and Chloe Lee had a hit and was the winning pitcher.

Against New Brockton, Kaitlynn Gibson had two hits and two RBIs, Lily Hammon had two hits, Meri Grace Miller had two hits and an RBI and Bailey Lackey had two RBIs.

Dothan goes 1-1: Dothan defeated Northside Methodist 8-7 and lost to Cottonwood 14-13 at the Terry Collins Memorial Tournament.

Against NMA, Liberty Ebikake was 2-for-3 with a home and two RBI and Maylee Lancaster was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI. Lilly Bright also had two hits. Ryanne Holbrook and Ashlynn Sasser both had a hit and RBI. Jada Newman pitched all four innings, striking out eight and allowing just four hits and two earned runs.

In the loss to Cottonwood, Bright was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Lancaster was 1-for2 with two RBI and Sara Harris, Maci Woodham and Newman had a hit and RBI each with Woodham’s hit a double.

Dale County goes 1-2: Dale County defeated Slocomb 18-0 and lost to Enterprise 9-5 and Houston Academy 6-3 at the Terry Collins Memorial Tournament.

In the win over Slocomb, Gracie Suggs had two hits, one a homer, and drove in four runs and Joanna Marshall, Ella Brooke Barefield and Jaci Hagler had three hits each with Hagler driving in two runs and Marshall one run. Elly Castle had two doubles, Paige Crawford had a triple and a single and Ainyah Stokes had a double and a single. Madyson McLain had a single with two RBI and Shayleigh Whitman and Natalie Warrington added a hit and RBI each.

McLain pitched two innings of two-hit ball with two strikeouts.

In the loss to Enterprise, Castle and Stokes had three hits each with Stokes driving in a run. Marshall and Hagler both had two hits. Hagler and Stokes both had a double among their hits. Suggs had a single and drove in three runs.

Against HA, Suggs had two hits, Whitman had a single with two RBI and Castle had a double.

Ashford goes 0-2: Ashford lost to Enterprise 10-5 and to Houston Academy 12-1 in Terry Collins Tournament action.

Northside Methodist goes 0-3: Northside Methodist lost 8-7 to Dothan, 11-6 to Slocomb and 5-2 to New Brockton – at the Terry Collins Memorial.

Against Dothan, Lelayna Grooms had two hits, one a double, and KK Gainey had a double with two RBI.

Versus Slocomb, Tristin Robinson had two hits, one a double, and Anna Griggs had a single with two RBI. Riley Andrews added a single and RBI.

Against New Brockton, Grooms and Anna Klaire Knighton had a hit each. Robinson had a RBI.