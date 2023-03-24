With the top four hitters in the lineup pacing the attack, the Enterprise softball team exploded for 17 hits, including eight doubles, to spark a 16-4 win over Dothan in a Class 7A, Area 3 softball game Thursday night at the Dothan High campus.

Enterprise put the game away with a seven-run top of the sixth inning, breaking away from a 9-1 lead.

The top four hitters of Georgia Lessman, Kinley Hutto, Taylor Danford and Skylar Frey combined on nine hits, including five doubles, and eight runs batted in. Lessman was 2-for-4 with a double, Hutto was 3-for-5 with four runs batted in, Danford was 3-for-3 with three doubles and two runs batted in and Frey had a double with two RBI.

But they weren’t alone. Lee Lott had two hits with one run batted in, while Lila Faulk had a double with two runs batted in. Katie Valentine, Jamie Jackson and Macy Robinette all had a hit and RBI with Jackson earning a double. Ane Blevins had the other double and Ryleigh Ward and Addy Whaley both added a run batted in.

Dothan was led by Jada Newman and Savanna Kendrick with two hits each. Newman had a double and Kendrick drove in a run. Kinley German had a double and a run batted in and both Ashlynn Sasser and Laney Calhoun had a hit and RBI.

Graycn Snell was the winning pitcher, working 5 2/3 innings and allowing only five hits and one run, while striking out four. Jackson pitched the last 1 1/3.

Providence Christian 11, Northside Methodist 0: Ella Houston pitched a six-inning one-hitter with four strikeouts added and a two-run double to lead PCS in the Class 3A, Area 2 win.

Also for PCS, Alyse Deer had a two-run single and Natalie Cole, Reese Colbert and Cassie Braddy all had a run-scoring single. Braddy and Kaitlyn Russ both had a RBI on a ground out.

Emma Holly, Cole and Deer had two hits each for the Eagles.

Anna Griggs earned a double in the first at-bat of the game for the lone NMA hit, though two other Knights reached on hit by pitches.

Slocomb 4, Headland 3: Slocomb broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning and relief pitcher Emma Nichols made it hold up, working out two late jams.

With runners at the corner with two outs in the fourth, Carlee Jowers singled to score Molly McGowan.

Nichols, who entered in relief in the top of the fourth, worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth with two ground outs, including a force play at the plate. She also worked out of a bases-loaded mess in the sixth with two straight strikeouts. She retired the side in order in the seventh.

Nichols earned the pitching victory, with four shutout innings and allowing just one hit. She walked four and hit two batters, but struck out five.

Jowers finished with two hits and Makenzi Morgan had a hit and RBI for Slocomb. Chloe Andrews added a double.

Ava Allsup hit a two-run homer for Headland and Liza Varnum had two singles.

Wicksburg 17, Samson 0: Ellie Cox pitched a three-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk and the Panthers broke it open with 10 runs in the first inning in winning the Class 2A, Area 2 contest.

Offensively for Wicksburg, Sarah Turvin had two hits, while Dahlia Ganz and Abbie Ellenburg both had one hit with two runs batted in. Kylie Barnes, Chloe Joyner and Madelyn McVey had a hit and RBI each. Both Ganz and McVey had a double in the game.

Alli Brooke Godwin was the lone Samson base runner, drawing the walk.

Charles Henderson 8, G.W. Long 6: Calleigh Compton had three hits and six others had two hits to lead Charles Henderson over G.W. Long.

Hannah Sparrow had two doubles and a RBI sacrifice fly, while Olivia Kirkpatrick, Mileah Ward and Janazia Cantlow all had two hits with one RBI with Kirkpatrick earning a double. Molly Garrett and KK Hobdy both added two hits and Mary Hayden West had a single and RBI while Jada Jones drove in two runs.

Garrett was the winning pitcher, striking out four in seven innings.

Ally Whitehead led G.W. Long with three hits, including a solo homer, and both Ainsley Watts and Makayla Phillips belted two-run homers. Maleah Long added a RBI single.

Cottonwood 11, Geneva County 8: Bella Braswell and Lydia Strange both had two hits, one a double, with two runs batted in to lead Cottonwood in a Class 2A, Area 2 win.

Delaney Acosta and Chloe Lee both had two hits with Acosta driving in a run. Both Meri-Grace Miller and Laney Strange added a single with two runs batted in and Brooke Delvecchio, Alexa Acosta and Kristyle Contreras had a hit and RBI each.

Lee was the winning pitcher, striking out seven over seven innings.

Marley Gieselmann and Camren Avery had two hits each for Geneva County with Gieselmann driving in two runs and Avery one. Jaden-Scott Majors added a hit and RBI and Kaylee Watson also had a run batted in.

Opp 10, Straughn 0: Bradleigh Lanier had two hits, including a three-run homer, and drove in four runs and Addison Moseley allowed only one hit and struck out seven over four innings for Opp in the Class 3A, Area 3 game.

Jaidyn Ivey added two hits, one a double, and had a run batted in.

Pike Liberal Arts 8, Highland Home 4: Emily Bryan had two hits and drove in four runs to lead Pike Liberal Arts in the Class 2A, Area 4 win.

Allie Booth added two hits, while Briann Snyder had a single and RBI.

Alissa Barron was the winning pitcher, striking out four over seven innings.

Crenshaw Christian 9, Wiregrass Kings 1: Mattie Hobson had the only two hits for the King and drove in the lone run in the loss to Crenshaw Christian.

Junior Varsity

Opp 8, Straughn 0: Opp finished the JV season with 17 wins, the second most all time.

Gradyn Lunsford allowed only two hits over five innings and struck out four.

Chloe Bentley was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a three runs batted in. Ryan Lanier and Crislyn Birge were also 2-for-3 with Lanier driving in two runs.