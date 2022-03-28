PREP SOFTBALL: Enterprise wins first two at Gulf Coast Classic

Enterprise’s softball team took a pair of victories Monday in the opening day of the Gulf Coast Classic III Tournament in Gulf Shores.

The Wildcats beat Robertsdale 8-3 and Class 7A No. 9 ranked Hoover 1-0.

Gracyn Snell pitched all five innings of the win over Robertsdale, allowing just four hits and three runs, but only one run was earned. She struck out three.

In the win over Hoover, Skylar Frey pitched a five-inning, three-hit shutout with four strikeouts.

Against Robertsdale, Emma Faulk was 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI and Kinley Hutto and Jamie Jackson both had two singles and a RBI. Savannah Mitten had a two-run single and a RBI ground out and Snell added a RBI single.

Against Hoover, Hutto singled home pinch runner Emma Barrette in the bottom of the fourth inning for the only run in the five-inning game. Hutto’s hit was Enterprise’s only hit of the contest.

Dale County 11, G.W. Long 10: Ainyah Stokes’ three-run homer in the top of the seventh helped Dale County rally past G.W. Long 11-10.

Down two runs entering the seventh, Gracie Suggs was hit by a pitch to open the inning and Shayleigh Whitman singled before Stokes hit her homer to erase the Rebel lead.

The Rebels put runners at second and third in the bottom of the seventh before Madyson McLain got a foul pop out to end the game.

Elly Castle was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Dale County, while Suggs had two doubles with a RBI and Joanna Marshall, Stokes and Ella Brooke Barefield had two hits each with Barefield driving in a run. Faith Rabon added a hit and RBI.

For G.W. Long, Emmaline Hughes, Ainsley Watts, Ally Whitehead, Makayla Phillips and Dallas Potter had two hits each with Whitehead hitting a homer. Potter drove in three runs, Whitehead two and Hughes, Watts and Phillips one run each.

Dothan 13, Russell County 1: Jada Newman and Brantlee McCarthy combined on a five-inning two-hitter with one run allowed in the Wolves rout of Russell County.

Newman went four innings, allowing both hits and the run, but also striking out five and walking six. McCarthy pitched the final inning, striking out three and walking one.

Offensively, Newman was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI and Lilly Bright was 2-for-4 with a RBI. Maylee Lancaster and Maci Woodham both had a double a RBI, while Ashlynn Sasser, Sara Harris and Emerson Whitfield had a single and RBI each.

Ariton 20, Carroll 0: Lizzy Faircloth pitched a shutout with five strikeouts, while Reagan Tomlin had four hits with three RBI and Reese Peters had three hits with one RBI for Ariton.

Kaydee Phillips, Mattie Grace Heath and Faircloth had two hits each.

Ashford 20, Cottonwood 5: Katelynn Money, Barrett Lawrence and Emma Helms all had three hits with Money belting a homer and driving in two runs to lead Ashford. Helms also drove in two runs, while Lawrence had one RBI.

Jalissiah Jackson had two hits, one a double, and drove in a run and Amiyah Lewis had two singles with one RBI. Trinity McCree had a single with two RBI and Alissa Martin and Carsyn McCardle both drove in one run.

Kadence Carroll pitched three innings and struck out three, while allowing five hits and four earned runs. Emma Ard worked two scoreless innings in relief, allowing two hits, while striking out three.

Wiregrass Kings 17, East Central 5: Hannah Phillips was the winning pitcher and also went 4-for-4 with three doubles and seven runs batted in to pace the Kings’ win.

Mattie Hobson was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI and Grace Treadaway was 2-for-3 with a home run.