Prep Softball: G.W. Long rolls to win over Zion Chapel

Makayla Phillips had three hits and three runs batted in and Ally Whitehead had three hits, including two doubles, and two runs batted in to lead G.W. Long in a 13-2 win over Zion Chapel Friday afternoon.
Makenna Long earned two hits, one a double, and drove in three runs, Allee Grace Abercrombie had two singles and two RBI and Millie Munn belted a solo homer.
Phillips and Aubreigh Haynes pitched two innings each and Morgan Ferguson pitched the final inning.
Late Thursday
Headland 13, Carroll 9: Carlee Quarles had four hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs and Hannah Phillips had three hits and three RBI to lead Headland in a Class 5A, Area 3 win.
Ainslie Condrey had two hits and two RBI, Kristin Barr one hit with two RBI and Liza Varnum had a hit and RBI.
For Carroll, Kenya White had three hits and Kaylyn Holt, Kaileigh Gardner, Aubrie Beasley and Alexia Worley had two hits each with Holt earning a triple and driving in two runs. Gardner and Beasley drove in one run each. Mykala Worley added a single and RBI.
Kinston 13, Samson 3: Sarah Beth Long was 4-for-4 with three runs batted in and Cadence Elmore was 2-for-4 with four runs batted in to lead Kinston’s win.
Faith Peters, Abby Smith and Sydney Smith all added two hits each with Peters driving in a run. Kelsi Cardwell had a single with two RBI.
Macie Smith was the winning pitcher, striking out eight over four innings and allowing only one hit. Sydney Smith struck out two over two innings and gave up two hits.