Led by Maleah Long, Ainsley Watts and five home runs, the G.W. Long Rebels won a 20-16 slugfest over Providence Christian in high school softball action Tuesday.

Providence scored one in the top of the first, but Long answered with three in the bottom half. After a scoreless second, PCS scored two in the top of the third to tie it at 3-3. It didn’t stay tied long as Long scored six in the bottom half.

The Rebels eased out to a 13-4 lead after four runs in the fourth, but Providence rallied with 11 runs in the top of the fifth to take a 15-13 lead.

G.W. Long answered with three in the bottom of the fifth and added four insurance runs in the sixth.

Maleah Long went 4-for-5 with six runs batted in and Watts was 4-for-4 with four runs batted in. Both players had a double and a homer in the game.

Makayla Phillips, Ally Whitehead and Millie Munn also hit a home run for G.W. Long.

Allee Grace Abercrombie was 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and Phillips and Whitehead both had two hits with Whitehead driving in two runs and Phillips one. Munn drove in two runs. Emma Grace Caraway added a hit and RBI.

For Providence Christian, Natalie Cole had four hits, one a double, and three runs batted in, while Ella Houston, Maddie Norris, Reese Colbert, Madilyn Walding and Cassie Braddy all had two hits each with Walding driving in three runs, Colbert two runs and Norris one each. Madison Stevens had a hit and drove in three runs.

Dothan 20, Jeff Davis 5: Brantley McCarthy had three hits, including a pair of two-run home runs, and drove in five runs and Ashlynn Sasser had three hits with four runs batted in to pace the Wolves’ Class 7A, Area 3 rout of the Vols.

Savanna Kendrick also had three hits with one RBI and Kinley German had a double, a triple and three runs batted in and Jada Newman had two hits. Maylee Lancaster added and Jadyn Hutchins both added a hit and RBI.

McCarthy was also pitcher. She went four innings, striking out six and allowing three hits and five runs, but only two earned runs, with five walks.

Wicksburg 7, Cottonwood 3: Dahlia Ganz struck out 10 and allowed only four hits and one walk in a seven-inning pitching performance for Wicksburg.

Offensively for Wicksburg, Ellie Cox was 3-for-4 with a double and Chloe Joyner had two hits, one a two-run homer. Anslie Elleburg also had a two-run homer for the Panthers. Ella Grace Kelly had two hits, one a double, and Kelsey Ellenburg also had a double.

For Cottonwood, Delany and Alexa Acosta both had two hits with Delaney driving in a run. Kristyle Contreras had a triple and two RBI.

T.R. Miller 2, Opp 1: Caroline Courson struck out 10 and allowed only two runs and four hits over six innings, but it wasn’t enough against T.R. Miller.

Courson and Allie Wismer had two hits each with Courson driving in a run.

Junior Varsity

Wicksburg 21, Cottonwood 1: Mallory Marchman allowed three hits, while striking out three and walking two and also had two hits on offense.

Anleigh Wood had a triple and two doubles, Emmie Heath had a three-run double and a single and both Allie Potter and Madelyn McVey had two hits. Sara Kate Wood added a double.

T.R. Miller 8, Opp 6: Gradyn Lunsford and Chloe Bentley were both 2-for-3 with Bentley earning a double and driving in two runs, while Lunsford drove in one run.

Carreline Spears added a single and RBI.

Lunsford pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs and seven hits, while striking out one.