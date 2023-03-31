The Geneva softball team earned a pair of shutout wins at the Pike Road Tournament on Friday, beating Charles Henderson 1-0 and Theodore 13-0.

In the first game, Kaden Ward’s sacrifice fly in the second inning scored Erin Curry for the only run in game dominated by pitchers Makaley Boswell and Hannah Sparrow.

Geneva’s Boswell allowed only one hit and one walk over five innings, while striking out seven. Charles Henderson’s Sparrow issued only three hits and one walk, while striking out three. The lone run was unearned.

With one out, Curry singled and stole second. She moved to third on a throwing error and scored on Ward’s sac fly. A strikeout then ended the inning.

Ally Henderson had two of the three Geneva hits with Curry earning the other.

Calleigh Compton had a single for the lone Charles Henderson hit.

Against Theodore, Katlyn Conner and Isabelle Padgett combined on a five-inning four-hit shutout with five strikeouts and no walks for Geneva. Conner went 4 1/3, allowing all the hits and earning the strikeouts. Padgett retired the last two batters.

Offensively, Makaley Boswell was 4-for-4 with two doubles and a run batted in, Rayanna Ausley was 3-for-3 with four runs batted in and Ally Henderson was 3-for-3 with one RBI to pace the Panthers. Curry and Aubree Lamb both had a hit with two runs batted in and Ward had a single and RBI.

Charles Henderson 5, LAMP 2: Molly Garrett struck out six and allowed only five hits and two runs over five innings for Charles Henderson in the win over LAMP.

Calleigh Compton had a run-scoring triple and a run-scoring single, while Hannah Sparrow had a run-scoring double for CHHS. Olivia Kirkpatrick had a RBI sac fly.