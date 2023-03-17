Rayanna Ausley provided the offense and Makaley Boswell the pitching to help Class 4A No. 9 ranked Geneva over 4A, No. 3 Houston Academy 2-1 in a 4A, Area 3 softball game on Thursday.

Geneva improved to 9-1 overall, 3-1 in area play. Houston Academy dropped to 23-2 and 3-1.

Ausley had two hits, including a two-run, third-inning homer for the only Panther scoring. Boswell, meanwhile, limited HA to six hits and one unearned run over seven innings, while striking out 10.

For Houston Academy, Emily Adams only gave up six hits. The Raiders were by Mary Suzan Aman with two hits and an RBI.

Wicksburg 7, Providence Christian 6: Wicksburg scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally past Providence Christian.

Down 6-4, Dahlia Ganz singled before Kylie Barnes hit a game-tying two-run home run. Kelsey Ellenburg followed with a triple and Megan Cochran delivered a go-ahead single.

Ellie Cox shut PCS down in the top of the seventh to end it. She pitched two innings, striking out three and not allowing a hit for the pitching win.

Also for Wicksburg, Lana Carpenter hit a homer, while Ellenburg added a run-scoring single to her triple. Both Ella Grace Kelly and Cox had a double.

For PCS, Alyse Deer and Reese Colbert both had two hits with one run batted in, while Madison Stevens had a hit with two RBI and Natalie Cole a single and one run batted in. Emma Holly also had a RBI.

Enterprise 15, Jeff Davis 0: Kinley Hutto was 4-for-4 with four runs batted in and Skylar Frey pitched a four-inning, three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts for Enterprise in a Class 7A, Area 3 win.

Hutto had a pair of run-scoring singles, a run-scoring double and a single. Taylor Danford had a RBI ground out and added a run-scoring to complete a 10-run fourth inning to end the game on the 15-run mercy rule. Frey had a single and two runs batted in, Addy Whaley had a RBI double, Ane Blevins a run-scoring single and Ella Little a RBI sac fly.

Prattville 10, Dothan 7: The Wolves fell in the Class 7A, Area 3 game in Prattville.

Brantlee McCarthy had two doubles, while Maylee Lancaster had a two-run double and a RBI on a ground out. Jadyn Hutchins had a two-run single and Jada Newman a run-scoring single.

Ashford 8, Brantley 4: Amiyah Lewis and Raeligh Jordan combined for five hits and seven runs batted in to pace Ashford.

Lewis belted a two-run homer and a pair of run-scoring singles and Jordan had a two-run double, a triple and added a RBI sac fly. Savannah Money struck out 11 and allowed four hits and all four runs were unearned.

Northside Methodist 10, Daleville 7: Alyssa Turner had three hits with two runs batted in, Kolbi Hall had two hits with three RBI and Anna Griggs had three hits with one RBI to lead NMA.

Anna Klaire Knighton added a single with two RBI and Emilee Quintero had a single with a run batted in. Mariah Stuckey was the winning pitcher, striking out seven in seven innings.

For Daleville, Makayla Evans and Haley Jones had a single and RBI each, while Rosalee Lascano drove in two runs.

Headland 14, Carroll 4: Layla Godwin was 3-for-4 with a triple and run batted in and Addy Davis was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in for Headland.

Jessie Shaw had two hits with one run batted in, Stormi Clemmons had a hit with two RBI and Abby Gard and Meryl Adams had a hit with one RBI.

Tori Nowell was the winning pitcher, striking out three in five innings.

For Carroll, Saniya Jenkins had three hits, Sarabeth Henry had a double and two RBI and Mykala Worley had a single and RBI.

Opp 13, New Brockton 3: Reese Cauley struck out 11 and allowed only one hit for Opp.

Caroline Course and Bradleigh Lanier both had two hits and two RBI and Addison Moseley had a double with two RBI.

Samson 14, Geneva County 1: Caylee Johnson pitched a seven-inning no-hitter with 14 strikeouts in the Class 2A, Area 2 win in Hartford.

Makayla Phillips had three hits, including a double, while Holly Warren and Johnson both had three hits and Karleigh Moore had two hits, one a double.

Cottonwood 13, Malone (Fla.) 3: Lydia Strange had three hits, one a double, and four runs batted in and Kristyle Contreras had two hits, one a double, and two RBI for Cottonwood.

Alexa Acosta also had two hits and Isabella Braswell, Delaney Acosta and Chloe Lee all had a hit and RBI.

Delaney Acosta was the winning pitcher, striking out five and giving up just three hits and three runs over five innings.

Slocomb 8, Graceville (Fla.) 7: Slocomb scored three runs in the top of the sixth to overcome a 6-5 deficit for the win.

Anna Ray was 2-for-3 with a run batted in and Carlee Jowers had a triple with two runs batted in. Lainee Thomas and Molly McGowan also had a RBI.

Emma Nichols was the winning pitcher, working the final three innings with two strikeouts and only one run and two hits allowed.

Kinston 18, Pleasant Home 0: Camdyn Norris pitched a three-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and five walks.

Lauren Norris had a double and a triple with three runs batted in and Camdyn Norris had a double with three RBI.

Lee-Scott Academy 5, Lakeside School 2: Graylin Pomeroy had three hits and Carlee Davis two hits, while Jayden Green and Maddie Parmer had a single and RBI each.

Junior Varsity

Wicksburg 11, Providence Christian 1: Mallory Marchman allowed just two hits and one run, while striking out three, and also had two hits with one RBI on offense.

Anleigh Wood had two hits and two runs batted in, Sara Kate Wood had a double with two runs batted in and Ella Rice added a single with two runs batted in.