Makaley Boswell pitched a four-inning, two-hit shutout with five strikeouts and two walks and scored the game’s only run to help Geneva edge Wicksburg 1-0 in the championship game of the Addyson Memorial Tournament in Geneva on Saturday.

Boswell opened the bottom of the first inning with a single and stole second and third before scoring on a throwing error during the steal of third.

Wicksburg pitcher Ellie Cox allowed only three hits and one run in three innings. She struck out four and walked two.

Boswell, Ally Henderson and Carlie Grantham had a single for the Geneva hits.

Ella Grace Kelly and Kylie Barnes had a single each for the only Wicksburg hits.

Geneva went 4-0 at the tournament, beating Carroll 15-0 and Port St. Joe (Fla.) 7-0 in pool play then beating Dothan 7-2 in the bracket semifinals.

Wicksburg went 3-1 on the day, beating Holmes County (Fla.) 7-1 and Andalusia 5-2 in pool play before rolling to a 15-0 win over Carroll in the semifinals.

Dothan went 2-2, beating Holmes County (Fla.) 11-1 and losing to Andalusia 6-2 in pool play. The Wolves then beat Port St. Joe (Fla.) 4-2 before falling to Geneva in the semifinals 7-2.

Carroll went 1-3, losing to Geneva 15-0 and to Port St. Joe (Fla.) 9-1 in pool play. The Eagles beat Andalusia 3-2 in the first round of bracket play before losing to Wicksburg 15-0 in the semifinals.

Providence Christian wins Geneva County tourney: Providence Christian defeated Northside Methodist 13-3 in the finals of the Geneva County Lady Dawgs Tournament to win the event.

Providence Christian went 3-0 at the five-team event, beating New Brockton 4-2 and Slocomb 7-4 before downing NMA in the championship.

In the championship win, the Eagles scored seven in the bottom of the first inning to take control.

Natalie Cole was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted on. Madilyn Walding had two hits, one a double, and three runs batted in, while Maddie Norris, Kaitlyn Russ and Reese Colbert all had two hits with Norris and Russ driving in two runs each.

Cassie Braddy added a single and two RBI and Alyse Deer had a single and RBI.

Ella Houston was the winning pitcher, giving up seven hits and two earned runs over four innings with two strikeouts.

Northside Methodist was led by Anna Griggs and Avery Griggs with two hits each

The Knights beat Geneva County 4-2 and New Brockton 9-5 to reach the championship round.

Slocomb went 1-1, beating Geneva County 11-3 and losing to Providence Christian 7-4.

Both New Brockton and Geneva County finished 0-2. New Brockton lost to Providence 4-2 and to NMA 9-5, while Geneva County lost to Slocomb 11-3 and to Northside Methodist 4-2.

Enterprise goes 2-1: Enterprise went 2-1 at the Auburn Invitational on Saturday.

The Wildcats lost to 2A No. 2 ranked Hatton 4-0 before beating Alexandria 5-4 and Auburn 2-0.

Dale County finishes 1-2: Dale County went 1-2 at the Auburn Invitational on Saturday.

The Warriors lost to Central-Phenix City 8-2, beat Scottsboro 8-4 and lost to Beauregard 10-8.

Macon-East Tournament

Bessemer Academy 3, Abbeville Christian 2: The Generals lost on a walk-off hit in the bottom of the sixth inning by Bessemer Academy and was eliminated from the tournament.

Hope Kennedy had two hits, including a two-run single, and Alli Kate Causey had two hits, one a triple, for ACA.

Starter Paige Welch gave up two runs and six innings over four innings with two strikeouts. Gabbie Causey, who took the loss, pitched 1 1/3 innings, giving up two hits and one run with one strikeout.

Junior Varsity

Opp wins W.S. Neal tourney: Opp won the W.S. Neal junior varsity tournament, beating Jay (Fla.) 9-2 in the championship game.

The Bobcats went 4-1 at the event, opening with a 5-2 win over W.S. Neal before losing to Jay (Fla.) 9-3 and following it with a 9-1 win over T.R. Miller and 5-3 over W.S. Neal to reach the championship contest.

In the finals, Carreline Spears and Crislyn Birge were both 3-for-3 with Spears driving in three runs. Chloe Bentley was 2-for-2 with a double and RBI.

Gradyn Lunsford was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs and three hits over three innings with one strikeout.