Both Houston Academy and Enterprise advanced to the second round of bracket play Wednesday at the Gulf Coast Classic III Tournament at the Gulf Shores Sportsplex before being eliminated.

Houston Academy beat White Plains 3-0 before losing to Hewitt-Trussville 10-1. Enterprise beat Cullman 4-1 then lost to Spain Park 4-0. HA went 2-3-1 at the tournament, which started Monday, while EHS finished 3-2-1 with the tie coming Tuesday to Wilson (2-2).

Wicksburg lost its bracket opener to the Community (Tenn.) Viqueens 8-6 in the first round after going 4-0 in pool play early in the week.

Three other Wiregrass teams – Dothan, Rehobeth and Dale County – played non-bracket single games on Wednesday to conclude the tournament.

Houston Academy 3, White Plains 0: HA’s Emily Adams pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and only two walks.

Offensively, Emily Maddox had a run-scoring double and Claire Kelly had a RBI sacrifice bunt.

Hewitt-Trussville 10, Houston Academy 1: The Raiders had only two hits in the five-inning loss – a double by Emily Maddox and a single by Mary Susan Aman. Mallory Magrino had a RBI sac bunt.

Enterprise 4, Cullman 1: Lee Lott ripped a three-run double in the first inning and Ane Blevins earned a RBI triple in the third to back the pitching of Graycn Snell in Enterprise’s win.

Snell went all five innings, allowing six hits and one run, while striking out five and walking one.

Spain Park 4, Enterprise 0: The Wildcats were shut out on four hits in the second-round loss.

Skylar Frey had two singles and Taylor Danford and Macy Robinette both had one single.

Frey struck out three and allowed seven hits and four runs over five innings.

Community (Tenn.) 8, Wicksburg 6: A seven-run fourth inning was too much for Wicksburg to overcome.

Megan Cochran earned a three-run double to spark Wicksburg, which also got RBI singles from Lana Carpenter and Ella Grace Kelley.

Dothan 7, Fairview 2: Jada Newman struck out 11 over five innings, allowing four hits and two runs, while not walking a batter, in helping Dothan to the win.

Brantlee McCarthy had a double and a RBI, while Newman, Savanna Kendrick and Maylee Lancaster all had one hit and all were credited with one RBI each.

Rehobeth 15, Glencoe 1: AG Massey struck out four over 4 1/3 innings and allowed just four hits and one run in the pitching circle and added a two-run double on offense.

Shelby Davis earned a three-run triple plus Jaslyn Andrews had three hits and Maddie Williams had two hits to lead Rehobeth. Alaina Cobb, Regan Valenzuela, Williams and Andrews all had a RBI single.

Vernon Hills (Ill.) 7, Dale County 4: Elly Castle, Ainyah Stokes and Shayleigh Whitman all had two hits with Stokes and Whitman driving in a run each for Dale County.

Ella Broke Barefield added a RBI double for the Warriors.