Prep Softball: HA’s Havas, Adams combine on no-hitter

Houston Academy’s Mattie Havas and Emily Adams combined on a three-inning no-hitter as the Raiders beat Daleville 22-0 in a 3A, Area 4 game Tuesday night.
Havas had three strikeouts and Adams two in the game.
Offensively, Havas had a home run and a double and drove in four runs, while Lizzy Kate Skinner, Caley Caldwell and Mallory Worsham all had two hits with Skinner and Caldwell driving in a run. Caldwell had two doubles and Skinner and Worsham one each.
Jaysoni Fowler had two hits, one a double, and drove in two runs and Alexis Milanowski had a triple with two RBIs. Mary Suzan Aman and TyLaya Lingo had a triple and RBI each.
Pike Road 5, Charles Henderson 3: The Trojans fell to the Patriots, earning just three hits on offense.
Hannah Sparrow had two singles and Mckenzie Cain a single for CHHS. Gracie Sneed, Molly Garrett and Ashlyn Shaver were all credited with one RBI.
Enterprise 20, Headland 2: Seven Enterprise hitters had two or more hits and five drove in two or more runs in the win.
Taylor Danford was 3-for-3 and Kyleigh Coin, Skylar Frey and Emma Faulk had three hits each and all four drove in three runs. Georgia Lessman, Jamie Jackson and Savannah Mitten all had two hits and drove in a run.
Frey was the winning pitcher, allowing just two runs and two hits, while striking out five over three innings.
Hannah Phillips and Ainslie Condrey had a single each for the two Headland hits. Ava Allsups drove in two runs.
On Monday, Enterprise defeated Pike road 11-4 as Lessman and Kinley Hutto both had two hits and Coin struck out nine over seven innings.
Dale County 13-6, Providence Christian 2-3: Dale County swept Providence Christian 13-2 and 6-3.
In the opening game, Gracie Suggs was 3-for-3 with a homer and five runs batted in and Ainyah Stokes was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in to lead Dale County. Joanna Marshall, Shelby Allen and Jazmin Healy (two doubles, one RBI) had two hits each and Ella Brooke Barefield had a triple and drove in three runs. In game two, Allen was 3-for-3, Suggs and Hardy both had a double and three RBIs.
For PCS in the opener, Camille Palmer had two doubles, Eliza Shipman had two singles with one RBI and Maddie Norris had as single and RBI. In the second game, Emma Grace Holley, Mary Hannah Driggers and Madilyn Walding had a single and RBI each and Ella Houston had a double.
Emily Castle was the winning pitcher in the opener, scattering seven hits and two runs while striking out three. Sarina Elder was the winning pitcher in the second game, scattering seven hits and three runs while striking out two.
Ariton 15, Goshen 2: Mattie Grace Heath was 3-for-3 with a triple and two runs batted in, Kaydee Phillips was 3-for-4 with two RBI, Reagan Tomlin was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI and Molly Kate Sanders 2-for-3 with a RBI for Ariton.
Sydney Adams struck out five and gave up only two hits to pick up the pitching win.
Slocomb 14, Graceville (Fla.) 6: Cieara Baker struck out over four innings and Rayleigh Cotton earned a three-inning save for Slocomb.
Offensively, Baker was 3-for-5 with a double and four runs batted in, Gracie Ward was 3-for-4 with a triple and a RBI and Maggie Hales earned two doubles and three RBI. Lacey Goodin had two hits and two RBI and Lainee Thomas had one hit and one RBI.
Wicksburg 18, Cottonwood 0: Anslie Ellenburg pitched a four-inning, two-hit shutout with six strikeouts and had a double and two RBI on offense, while Megan Cochran was 3-for-3 with two RBI, Breeley Taylor 2-for-2 with three RBI and Ella Grace Kelley 2-for-3 with three RBIs to lead Wicksburg.
Kara Cox, Morgan Roden and Kelsey Ellenburg also had two hits each with Cox driving in two runs and Roden one.
Caitlin Ingalls and Katrina Lott had a single each for Cottonwood.
Marianna (Fla.) 11, Rehobeth 3: Makayla Peters had two hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs, Honor Slayback had two singles and Shellie Littlefield had double to highlight the day for Rehobeth.
Amari Brown was the winning pitcher for Marianna, scattering six hits and three runs with three strikeouts.
Houston County 15, Abbeville 0: Gracie Bridges and Jaden Bridges combined on the shutout and seven strikeouts and also had a hit each on offense. Gracie struck out two in two innings and Jaden struck out five in two innings.
Willow Lewis was 2-for-4 with one RBI to lead the offense.
New Brockton 9, Carroll 6: Shelby Hobbs was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in and Kierstin Sunday, Kennedy Hussey and Madison Meeks also had two hits each for New Brockton. Mckenlie Jerkins was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts.
Kaylyn Holt and Aubrie Beasley had two hits each for Carroll with Beasley driving in a run. Kenya White had double and two RBI.
Opp 4, Andalusia 1: Braya Hodges struck a career-high 17 and allowed only one on three hits in the pitching circle over seven innings and belted a home run and a single with two runs batted on offense to power Opp over Andalusia.
Amaya Womack had a double with two RBI and Resse Cauley had a double and Anna Beth Kendrick a single and both scored a run.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy 27, Daleville 0: Emily Maddox and Lainey Newman combined on a three-inning no-hitter.
Maddox was 2-for-2 with a triple and Haley Trawick had singles for HA. Kaleigh Heard had a triple and Mallory Magrino, Suzanne Snell, Kate Braswell, Katie Brown and Newman had a hit each.
Slocomb 7, Graceville (Fla.) 3: Emma Hargrave, Madison Allgood, Ella Mims and Jaci Hall all had two hits with Mims earning a double among her hits. Cheyenne Hopper was the winning pitcher.
Wicksburg 11, Cottonwood 1: Makayla McKinney pitched a three-inning one-hitter with two strikeouts, Bella Sanders had two hits and drove in two runs, Addyson Kelley two hits with one RBI and Jaylin Sanders a hit with two RBIs for Wicksburg. Addie Heath had a triple and RBI.
Andalusia 10, Opp 5: For Opp, Madie Wilson had a double with three runs batted in and Crislyn Birge had a single and RBI.
Addison Mosley pitched three innings in relief for Opp, allowing just three hits, while striking out two.
Late Monday
Varsity
Eufaula 3, Prattville 2: Carly Puckett’s one-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh gave Enterprise a 3-2 win over Prattville.
Puckett finished with two hits, adding a double, and two runs batted in during the game. She was also the winning pitcher, striking out six and allowing just one hit and two unearned runs.
Sydney Wiggins and Carley Clark also had two singles each for the Tigers.
Junior Varsity
Wicksburg sweeps Opp: The Panthers defeated the Bobcats 7-3 in the opener and 9-5 in the second game of a doubleheader.
In the opener, Lana Carpenter tripled in two runs for the Panthers. Ella Grace Kelley, Bella Sellers and Olivia Reynolds each had a hit and an RBI.
Makayla McKinney was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit and striking out two.
In the second game, Addyson Kelley had two hits, while Chloe Joyner, Ella Grace Kelley and Sellers each had a hit and an RBI.
Dahlia Ganze got the win in the circle, allowing two hits and striking out six.
For Opp in the opening game, Elizabeth Kyser had two singles and a RBI and both Madie Wilson and Bradleigh Lanier had a striple. Addison Mosley struck out five over four innings.
In the second game, Jaycee Williams had a single and two runs batted in for Opp.
Cottonwood 11-15, Houston County 1-1: For Houston County in the opener, Jayden Rausch had a double and a triple and Alexis Sims had a single and a run score. In game two, Rausch had a triple and a run score, Taylor Carroll a single and RBI and Sims had a single.