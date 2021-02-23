Prep Softball: HA’s Havas, Adams combine on no-hitter

Frey was the winning pitcher, allowing just two runs and two hits, while striking out five over three innings.

Hannah Phillips and Ainslie Condrey had a single each for the two Headland hits. Ava Allsups drove in two runs.

On Monday, Enterprise defeated Pike road 11-4 as Lessman and Kinley Hutto both had two hits and Coin struck out nine over seven innings.

Dale County 13-6, Providence Christian 2-3: Dale County swept Providence Christian 13-2 and 6-3.

In the opening game, Gracie Suggs was 3-for-3 with a homer and five runs batted in and Ainyah Stokes was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in to lead Dale County. Joanna Marshall, Shelby Allen and Jazmin Healy (two doubles, one RBI) had two hits each and Ella Brooke Barefield had a triple and drove in three runs. In game two, Allen was 3-for-3, Suggs and Hardy both had a double and three RBIs.

For PCS in the opener, Camille Palmer had two doubles, Eliza Shipman had two singles with one RBI and Maddie Norris had as single and RBI. In the second game, Emma Grace Holley, Mary Hannah Driggers and Madilyn Walding had a single and RBI each and Ella Houston had a double.