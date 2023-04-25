Emma Holly blasted three home runs and drove in seven runs to lead the Providence Christian Eagles in a 19-9 win over Headland in girls high school softball action Monday night.

Holly, who went 3-for-3 with two walks, hit a solo homer to start off the second inning and a three-run homer in the third inning before earning a walk in the fourth and fifth innings. She belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule.

Kaitlyn Russ was 4-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in and Reese Colbert was 2-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in. Madilyn Walding added two hits and two runs batted in and both Maddie Norris and Ella Houston had two hits with a RBI.

Houston was the winning pitcher, striking out nine over six innings. She gave up 11 hits and nine runs, but only two of the nine runs were earned.

For Headland, Liza Varnum was 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs batted in, Reagan Lunsford was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in and Ava Allsup 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. Tori Nowell also had two hits and Layla Goodwin and Stormi Clemmons had a hit and RBI each.

Rehobeth 7, Ashford 4: Gracie Alberson hit a go-ahead three-run triple in the sixth inning to spark the Rebels over the Yellow Jackets after trailing 4-2.

Mattox Richards had a run-scoring single in the same sixth inning before the Alberson triple.

Alberson added a RBI sacrifice earlier in the game. Maddie Williams earned two hits with a RBI and Jaslyn Andrews had a RBI on a sacrifice.

Baleigh Nowlin was the winning pitcher, holding the Yellow Jackets scoreless in the last five innings, while yielding six hits and one walk. She did not have a strikeout.

For Ashford, Katelynn Money and Jalissah Jackson were both 3-for-4 with a RBI. Savannah Money had two hits, including a two-run homer. Raeleigh Jordan also had two hits.

Savannah Money struck out eight over seven innings, while allowing six hits and seven runs, but only three earned runs.

Opp 4-6, G.W. Long 1-5: Opp won a pair of five-inning games over G.W. Long, taking wins of 4-1 and 6-5.

In the opener, Reese Cauley was 2-for-3 with a solo homer and two runs batted in and Taylor Adams was 2-for-2. Amaya Womack and Addison Mosley both had a double and Bradleigh Lanier had a RBI on a ground out. Caroline Courson was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and one unearned run, while striking out three.

For G.W. Long, Maleah Long was 2-for-2 with a double and Millie Munn had a RBI.

In game two, Jaidyn Ivey had a double and run batted in and Womack had a single and a run batted in to lead Opp. Haylei Henagan had a RBI sac fly and Madie Wilson had a RBI ground out. Reese Cauley was the winning pitcher, working three of the five innings and not allowing an earned run and only one hit. She struck out two.

The Rebels were led by Ainsley Watts and Emma Grace Caraway with two hits each and by Makayla Phillips, who hit a three-run homer. Watts drove in a run and Maleah Long added a solo homer.

Geneva 5, Ariton 3: With the tying runner at second, Makaley Boswell got a strikeout to end the game to preserve the Panther lead.

Boswell went all seven innings, striking out 15 batters, while giving up eight hits and three runs, with only one run earned. She also starred the plate, missing the cycle by a triple. She finished 3-for-3 with a single, double and a solo homer.

Ally Henderson added a single and RBI for Geneva.

For Ariton, Kaydee Phillips had three hits, while Madolyn Hudson, Nya Allen, Mattie Grace-Heath, and Reese Peters had two hits each with Peters driving in two runs and Heath one.

Sydney Adams struck out six and gave up only five hits.

Wicksburg 16, Northside Methodist 1: Megan Cochran was 2-for-3 with five runs batted in and Kelsey Ellenburg was 2-for-3 with two doubles and four runs batted in to lead the Panthers.

Chloe Joyner was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Abbie Ellenburg was 2-for-3 with a RBI. Ella Grace Kelley added a hit and RBI.

Cochran was the winning pitcher, tossing three shutout innings with four strikeouts in the four-inning game.

For Northside Methodist, Breanna Key had a hit and a RBI to lead a hit each from six players.

Samson 7, New Brockton 3: Alli Brooke Godwin was 4-for-4 with four doubles and Karleigh Moore was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in to lead Samson.

The four doubles by Godwin ties for second most in game in AHSAA history with four others, one behind the all-time record of five by Baker’s Delaney Thomas in 2017.

Holly Warren and Emma Sormrude both drove in a run.

Caylee Johnson struck out 11 over seven innings, allowing only three hits. She gave up three runs, but none of the runs were earned.

Kinsley Owens had a RBI single for New Brockton.

Pike Liberal Arts 9, Carroll 6: Emily Bryan and Bella Maulden both had two hits and two runs batted in and Julianne Meyer and Tera Walker added two hits each to lead Pike Liberal Arts.

Riley Burkett added a hit with two RBI.

Alissa Barron was the winning pitcher in relief, working four innings and striking out five, while allowing four hits and two runs.

For Carroll, Mykala Worley was 3-for-3 with a homer and four runs batted in, while Saniya Jenkins and Kaylyn Holt both had two hits with Holt earning a triple. Sarabeth Henry had a double and RBI.

Edgewood Academy 16-16, Lakeside School 4-3: The Chiefs lost a doubleheader to Edgewood 16-4, 16-3.

In the opener, Hannah Buchan and Addison Philips both had two hits and a RBI with Buchan earning a double. Anna Peak added a single and RBI.

In game two, the Chiefs had only four hits with Buchan and Peak both earning a hit and RBI. Addy Helms also drove in a run.