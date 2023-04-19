Braya Hodges belted a grand slam homer and drove in six runs and earned the pitching win in relief in helping Class 4A, No. 4 ranked Houston Academy over 4A, No. 3 ranked Geneva 10-2 in Tuesday high school softball action at the Westgate Softball Complex.

With the win, the Raiders (32-7-1, 7-1) captured the Class 4A, Area 3 title and will host the area tournament next week at the Westgate Softball Complex.

Emily Maddox went 2-for-4 with a triple, Jadyn Rausch went 2-for-3 and both Mallory Magrino and Ansleigh Smith drove in a run.

Emily Adams started the game in the circle and struck out four.

Geneva (25-3, 5-2), which hurt itself with eight errors on defense, finished with just five hits. Makaley Boswell had three of the hits. Katlyn Conner added a hit and RBI.

Dale County 9, Slocomb 2: Dale County broke a 2-2 tie with two in the fifth and six in the sixth for the Class 4A, Area 3 win.

Natalie Warrington was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and both Ella Brooke Barefield and Shaylee Greathouse were 2-for-4 with a RBI to lead Dale County. Shayleigh Whitman added a hit and drove in three runs.

Greathouse was the winning pitcher, allowing just four hits and two runs over seven innings, while striking out three.

For Slocomb, Chloe Andrews had a run-scoring double and Carlee Jowers a RBI single.

Prattville 5, Dothan 2: Dothan fell in the Class 7A, Area 3 contest at home.

The Wolves earned four hits with Ashlynn Sasser collecting two. Sara Harris and Lindsey Bright added a single each.

Ashford 1, Providence Christian 0: Savannah Money pitched a four-hit shutout and Katelynn Money drove in the only run in the Class 3A, Area 2 game.

Savannah Money struck out six and walked three in her seven innings.

Ashford broke a scoreless tie in the sixth. Amiyah Lewis doubled to open the frame and Katelyn Money followed with a run-scoring single.

The Yellow Jackets had eight hits with Lewis and Katelyn Money with two each.

Natalie Cole had a double among the four PCS hits.

Wicksburg 22, Cottonwood 1: Megan Cochran was 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and five runs batted in and six other Panther had two hits in a 20-hit attack.

Ella Grace Kelley, Lana Carpenter, Chloe Joyner, Kylie Barnes, Abbie Ellenburg and Olivia Reynolds had two hits each with Kelley and Reynolds driving in three runs, Ellenburg two and Carpenter and Barnes one each. Madelyn McVey, Mallory Marchman, Anslie Ellenburg, Ellie Cox and Kelsey Ellenburg had a hit and RBI each.

Cox pitched two of the three innings, striking out four and allowing one hit.

Rehobeth 15, Carroll 0: AG Massey pitched a three-inning, one-hit shutout with five strikeouts and was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in on offense in Rehobeth’s Class 5A, Area 3 win.

Rehobeth hit three homers – one each from Kryslin Lane, Addy Kirkland and Gracie Alberson. Alberson finished 2-for-3 with three RBI, Kirkland 2-for-2 with one RBI and Lane had the homer and two RBI. Brooke Nowlin had two hits and two RBI and Regan Valenzuela, Maddie Williams and Jessa Buker all added a hit and RBI.

Makynzye Bonner had a single for the lone Carroll hit.

Headland 13, Eufaula 8: Liza Varnum hit two home runs and drove in five runs and Ava Allsup was 4-for-5 with two runs batted in to lead the Rams’ Class 5A, Area 3 win.

Tori Nowell was 3-for-5 with two runs batted in, Stormi Clemmons was 2-for-3 with a triple and Addy Davis had a double and two RBI.

Nowell was the winning pitcher, striking out three over six innings.

Edie Trammell led Eufaula with two hits. Makayla Ingram had a double and two runs batted in and Jade Barnett had a single with two RBI. Emmy Faircloth added a single and RBI.

Northside Methodist 10, Daleville 0: Anna Griggs pitched a two-hit shutout and struck out 10 for NMA and was 3-for-3 with a triple and two runs batted in.

Emilee Quintero had a three-run double and both Alyssa Turner and Avery Griggs had a single and RBI each.

Haley Jones had a single and double for both Daleville hits.

Charles Henderson 10, Greenville 0: Hannah Sparrow pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout with six strikeouts in the Class 5A, Area 4 win.

Olivia Kirkpatrick had a double, triple and three runs batted in, Janazia Cantlow was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Molly Garrett had two hits with one RBI. Sparrow had a hit and two RBI and Aeriel Frazier had a triple and a RBI.

Ariton 12, Geneva County 0: Kaydee Phillips had three triples and drove in five runs and Lizzy Faircloth and Savannah Whisenhunt pitched a four-inning, three-hit shutout to lead Ariton.

Faircloth pitched three innings, allowing two hits, and Whisenhunt worked an inning, giving up a hit. Both struck out two.

Faircloth had two doubles and three runs batted in, Nya Allen had two hits and two runs batted in and Mattie-Grace Heath had a single and RBI.

Geneva County got a single each from Addie Mae Habbard, Camren Avery and Kaylee Watson.

Opp 18, Pike County 1: Caroline Courson pitched a four inning one hitter with eight strikeouts and the Bobcats scored 15 runs in the third to blow open the Class 3A, Area 3 game.

Resse Cauley was 2-for-3 with a double and triple and two runs batted in, Haylei Henegan was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI. Addison Moseley was 2-for-3 with three RBI and Bradleigh Lanier was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Courson drove in two runs.

Ky Wilkerson hit a solo homer for the only hit and run for Pike County.

Pike Liberal Arts 19, Goshen 6: Bella Maulden was 4-for-5 with three runs batted in, Emily Bryan was 3-for-5 with four runs batted in and Briann Snyder was 2-for-5 with four RBI to lead Pike Lib.

Also, Allie Booth was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI, Gracie Smith was 3-for-3 and Alissa Barron was 2-for-4. Julianne Meyer added a hit and two RBI.

Barron was the winning pitcher, striking out five over five innings.

Kaci Wilkes, Haley Owens and Amber Vickers had two hits each for Goshen with Wilkes hitting a solo homer. Haylee Sanford had a hit and two RBI.

Russell County 12, Abbeville 6: Kamira Marsh was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs batted in and Graci Capps was 2-for-3 to lead Abbeville. Gabby Brown added a hit and RBI and Mya Turner and Talia Mitchell both drove in a run.

Samson 18, Pleasant Home 0: Makayla Phillips and Alli Brooke Godwin pitched a three-inning no-hitter and Godwin had three hits and two runs batted in on offense.

Phillips pitched two innings with four strikeouts and two walks. Godwin retired the side in order in the third.

Caylee Johnson had two hits and a RBI and Shaylei Mock, Emma Sormrude and Holly Warren added a hit and RBI.

Kinston 21, Houston County 0: The Bulldogs hit five home runs and Camdyn Norris pitched a three-inning one-hit shutout with six strikeouts.

Brynne Kelley had two homers, a two-run shot and solo blast. Bella Lashley and Cadence Elmore both hit a three-run homer and Camdyn Norris hit a two-run homer.

Lashley finished with two hits and four runs batted in, Kelley two hits and three RBI and Norris two hits and two RBI. Lilli Sumblin had two hits with one RBI. Elmore drove in four runs and both Cameran Whigham and Madison Jones had a hit and two RBI.

Aaniyah Barber had a single for the lone Houston County.

Brantley 10, Andalusia 0: Kaylee Navarre struck out 14 and pitched a no-hitter for Brantley.

Emma Crawley had three hits and drove in a run, while Campbell Hawthorne, AC Free, Alex Grimes, Hope Richardson and CoCo Stamps all had a hit and RBI.

Wiregrass Kings 15, Southern Christian 6: Grace Treadaway was 4-for-5 with a run batted in and Olivia Hobson was 3-for-4 with three RBI to lead the Kings.

Lydia Elder and Mattie Hobson both had two hits and two RBI, Audrie McWhorter had two hits and a RBI and Carlee Forehand had two hits. Hannah Phillips had a hit with three RBI and Natalie Toub had a hit and RBI.

Phillips struck out nine and allowed only five hits over seven innings.

Lakeside School 15, Autauga Academy 3: Hannah Buchan had two hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs and Jayden Green had a double and three runs batted in for Lakeside.

Addison Phillips had three singles with one RBI, Amelia Buchan had two hits and two RBI and Gracie Lynn had two hits and one RBI. Graylin Pomeroy and Carlee Davis both added a hit and RBI.

Green was the winning pitcher, striking out four over three innings, allowing five hits and three runs with only one run earned.