Emily Adams pitched a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and also doubled and scored for Houston Academy in a 1-0 Class 4A, Area 3 softball thriller over Slocomb at the Westgate Softball Complex.

Adams scored in the bottom of the sixth inning on an error after her double.

Mary Suzan Aman and Jadyn Rausch each singled for HA.

Cieara Baker gave up just three hits and struck out eight in the circle for Slocomb.

Opp 7, Wicksburg 4: Reese Cauley struck out 17 and scattered five hits in getting the win.

Allie Wismer had two doubles and three RBIs and Madi Wilson had two singles.

For Wicksburg, Ella Grace Kelley homered, doubled and singled and Kylie Barnes doubled.

Relief pitcher Ellie Cox struck out eight for the Panthers and didn’t allow a hit in three innings of work.

Providence Christian 16, Northside Methodist 0: Natalie Cole pitched a three-inning, one-hit shutout with six strikeouts and all nine Providence batters had a hit in the Class 3A, Area 3 rout.

Ella Houston had three hits, including two triples, and drove in two runs, while Madilyn Walding had two hits. Maddie Norris had two doubles and three RBI, Emma Holly two hits with two RBI and Madilyn Walding also two hits. Kaitlyn Russ, Reese Colbert and Cassie Braddy all had a hit and RBI.

Anna Griggs had the lone NMA hit.

Headland 11, Cottonwood 7: Lizzy Varnum had three hits and drove in five runs to lead the Rams over the Bears.

Varum had an inside-the-park three-run homer and a two-run double to highlight her day.

Tori Nowell had two hits, including a two-run triple, and Abby Gard had a hit and RBI and Layla Goodwin drove in a run.

Delany Acosta had three hits, including a two-run homer, and four runs batted in for Cottonwood. Meri-Grace Miller and Lydia Strange both had two hits. Mischa Ward had a hit and RBI and Chloe Lee had a RBI.

Nowell was the winning pitcher, going the distance and scattering 10 hits and seven runs with only four earned. She struck out four.

Dale County 17, Geneva County 2: Elly Castle and Shaylee Greathouse were both 3-for-3 with Castle driving in two runs and three others had two hits to lead Dale County.

Paige Crawford, Shayleigh Whitman and Bree Wilkerson had two hits each with Crawford driving in three runs, Whitman two and Wilkerson one. Ella Brooke Barefield added a hit and three runs batted in, Ainyah Stokes had a hit with two RBI and Natalie Warrington had a hit and RBI.

Three pitchers combined on a one hitter and nine strikeouts. Madyson McLain went 2 1/3 innings and allowed the one hit and the two runs, both unearned, while striking out four. Greathouse went 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and Whitman struck out three over one inning.

Abbie Mae Habbard had a single for the lone Geneva County hit.

Ashford 18, Daleville 0: Savannah Money pitched a four-inning perfect game with 11 strikeouts and added a hit and RBI on offense.

Jalissah Jackson powered the offense with two hits, one a double, and four runs batted in. Olivia Dodson and Raeleigh Jordan both had two hits and drove in two runs, while Amiyah Lewis had a hit with two RBI. Katelynn Money and Emma Ard both had a single and RBI. Camden McCardle drove in two runs and Carsyn McCardle one run.

Kinston 5, Ponce De Leon (Fla.) 2 (8 innings): Lilli Sumblin struck out 15 and allowed just two runs and four hits over eight innings and added a two-run triple to spark a three-run top of the eighth for Kinston.

Brynne Kelley followed Sumblin’s triple with a sac fly for an insurance run. Kelley drove in a run earlier in the game on a ground out. Bella Lashley had a RBI bunt single for the other run. Cameran Whigham had two hits for Kinston.

Zion Chapel 13, Goshen 3: The Rebels hit five home runs in powering the win.

Amber Kidd (two-run homer), Madison Meeks (solo), Sydney Boothe (two-run) and Yaya (solo) all homered during a seven-run Zion Chapel first. Shea Wambles (two-run) hit a homer in the third.

Kidd was 4-for-4 with three runs batted in, Wambles was 3-for-4 with two RBI, while Riley Bannin had a run-scoring single and run-scoring triple and Kaylee Hodge a two-run single.

Haylee Sneed had a double and Mackenzie Little had a single for Goshen. Amber Vickers and Macie McAliley both drove in a run for Goshen.

Bannin went all five innings, striking out six and allowing two hits and three runs with only two runs earned.

Luverne 13, Charles Henderson 4: Mary Hayden West had solo homer and a RBI double and Callieigh Compton had two hits, including a run-scoring single, to lead Charles Henderson in the loss.

Olivia Kirkpatrick added two hits, one a double.

Highland Home 9, Pike Liberal Arts 8 (8 innings): Pike Liberal Arts lost on a walk-off passed ball to the Flying Squadron.

Tera Walker had four hits and three runs batted in to lead Pike Lib. Riley Burkett and Allie Booth both had three hits with Booth driving in a run. Alissa Barron and Emily Bryan had two hits each with Bryan driving in a run. Mary Holland Stephens had a hit with two RBI.

Macon-East 10, Lakeside School 0: The Chiefs earned only four hits in the loss, led by two hits from Peyton Grubbs.

Graylin Pomeroy and Maddie Parmer both added a single.

Junior Varsity Softball

Wicksburg 7, Opp 4: Sara Katie Wood had a two-run homer and also tripled with three RBIs in leading Wicksburg.

Mallory Marchman was the winning pitcher and also had a double and single. Anleigh Wood doubled and singled and Madelyn McVey tripled.

For Opp, Crislyn Birge had two triples with an RBI and Chloe Bentley had two doubles.