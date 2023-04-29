Emily Adams and Braya Hodges combined on a six-inning, one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts as Houston Academy defeated G.W. Long 10-0 in high school softball action Friday afternoon.

Both pitchers went three innings with Adams, the starting and winning pitcher, giving up the lone hit and striking out two. Hodges struck out six in her work.

Offensively, Mary Suzan Aman and Adams both had two hits with a double and two runs batted in. Emily Maddox hit a solo homer and by Ansleigh Smith and Tylaya Lingo had a double and RBI each. Hodges added a RBI on a sacrifice bunt.

Allee Grace Abercrombie had a single for the lone Rebel hit.

Geneva County 7, Northside Methodist 6 (8 innings): Maci Strickland doubled home Malaya Warren for a walk-off victory for the Bulldogs.

Strickland finished with three hits, including two doubles, and two runs batted in. Kaylee Watson, Addie Mae Habbard, Camern Avery and Hannah Beasley all had a hit and RBI. Habbard’s hit was a triple.

Habbard was the winning pitcher, working five of the eight innings. She struck out six and allowed five hits and two runs, only one run earned.

Avery Griggs was 3-for-4 with a RBI and Anna Griggs 2-for-5 to lead NMA. Ally Holland had two hits with one RBI and both Emilee Quintero and Breanna Key had a hit with two RBI.

Cottonwood 17, Abbeville 0: Chloe Lee and Delany Acosta combined on a three-inning, one-hit shutout with five walk and the Bears cashed in on 14 walks, four errors and two by pitches to score 17 runs.

Lee pitched a perfect inning with a strikeout and Acosta struck out over four two innings and allowed one hit.

Offensively, Laura Trawick had a hit with three runs batted in, Ty Nodd had a hit with two RBI and Isabella Braswell and Lee had a hit and RBI each. Acosta had two RBI and Meri-Grace Miler, Lydia Strange, Emma Carter, Bailey Lackey and Alexa Acosta hade one RBI each.

Kamira Marsh had a single for the lone Abbeville hit.

Bethlehem (Fla.) 2, Wiregrass Kings 1: Isabella Toub had a RBI single for the Kings’ lone run.

Grace Treadaway, Lydia Elder and Mattie Hobson added a single each for the Kings.

Hannah Phillips struck out nine and allowed only one hit. She gave up two runs, but only one was earned.

Abbeville Christian softball finishes second at regional

The Abbeville Christian finished as the AISA Class 2A, Section 1 Runner-up on Friday in Montgomery, advancing to next week’s state tournament next Thursday in Montgomery as the No. 2 seed.

The Generals defeated Edgewood 8-2 in Friday’s opener before losing to Hooper Academy 14-6.

In the opening game, a five-run fifth helped the Generals break away from a 2-1 lead.

Anna Grace Blalock and Hope Kennedy was 3-for-4 with a run batted and Emmaline Hartzog was 2-for-3 with a three-run home run to lead ACA. Gabbie Causey and Kate Griffin both had added two hits with Griffin earning a triple. Caroline Armstrong drove in a run on a ground out.

Causey was the winning pitcher, striking out six over seven innings and scattering seven hits and two runs.

In the loss to Hooper, Hartzog was 3-for-4 with a double and Paige Welch had two hits, including a two-run single. Kennedy also had two hits and Armstrong had a two-run double. Taylor Hudspeth had a single and run batted in and Alli Kate Causey added a RBI on a ground out.