PREP SOFTBALL: Houston Academy routs Kinston in season opener

Emily Adams struck out seven and allowed only two hits, while Tylaya Lingo hit a grand slam homer in the three-inning win for Houston Academy on Thursday.
Ansleigh Smith and Mary Suzan Aman had two hits each and both had a double. Mallory Magrion belted a homer and Emily Maddox had a triple.
Opp 10, Dothan 0: Reese Cauley and Caroline Courson combined on a five-inning, no-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts to lead Opp.
Cauley pitched four innings and struck out 13. Courson struck out all three batters she faced.
Offensively, Cauley was 3-for-3 with a double and RBI and Jaidyn Ivey was 3-for-4 with three RBI.
Enterprise 8, Eufaula 1: Skylar Frey struck out 11 and allowed only two hits in the win, while Macy Robinette had two hits and Kinely Hutto had a hit and RBI for Enterprise.
Charles Henderson 12, Pike Road 5: The Trojans hit four home runs, including a grand slam by Stella Gilbreath, in beating Pike Road.
McKenzie Cain, Heather Maxwell and Madison Stewart also had home runs.
Maxwell was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and both Cain and Stewart had two hits with Cain driving in two runs and Stewart one. Molly Garrett added a double and RBI.
Gilbreath was the winning pitcher, striking out five in four innings, while giving up four hits and two earned runs. Hannah Sparrow picked up a three-inning save, striking out six.
Dale County 6, Providence Christian 4: The Warriors held off a late rally by PCS to take the win.
Elly Castle had three hits, including a double, and Joanna Marshall, Ainyah Stokes and Ella Brooke Barefield had two hits each with Stokes earning a double and Barefield a triple among the hits. Both Stokes and Barefield drove in two runs. Gracie Suggs and Shayleigh Whitman had a single and RBI each.
Faith Rabon went all seven innings, striking out six.
Emma Holley had three hits and Maddie Norris two for Providence and both drove in a run.
Northside Methodist 12, Carroll 5: Karleigh Mills had a homer and a double with three runs batted in and Anna Griggs had three hits, one a double, and two RBI to pace NMA.
Riley Andrews had two hits, while Emilee Quintero had a hit with two RBI and Marah Stuckey and Tristin Robinson had a single and RBI each.
Anna Griggs struck out 12 and allowed only four hits over seven innings.
Abbeville Christian 3, Chambers Academy 1: Gabbie Causey struck out six and allowed only three hits and one run in the ACA win.
Emily Hartzog had a double and a RBI and both Anna Grace Blalock and Caroline Armstrong had a single and RBI each.
Earlier in the week, ACA defeated Macon East 9-1. Hartzog pitched four shutout and hitless innings with eight strikeouts and Causey struck out four and allowed three hits and a run over three innings.
Cassie Willis had two hits, both doubles, and drove in two runs. Armstrong also had two hits with one RBI, while Blalock had a hit with two RBI. Hope Kennedy added a double.
Junior Varsity
Providence Christian 7, Dale County 3: Ella Brown was 3-for-3 with a double and four runs batted in and Cassie Braddy, Reese Colbert and Addison Russ had two hits each with Colbert and Russ driving in a run each.
Brown was also the winning pitcher, striking out six over four innings.
Northside Methodist 5, Carroll 2: Despite not getting a hit, Northside Methodist bunched together seven walks and two hit batters into five runs.
Kolbi Hall was the winning pitcher, allowing just one hit and one earned run with four strikeouts in three innings.
Wicksburg 4-8, Rehobeth 3-9: Wicksburg and Rehobeth split a doubleheader with Wicksburg taking the opener 4-3 and Rehobeth the second game 9-8.
For Wicksburg in the opener, Dahlia Ganz gave up only three hits for the pitching win. Chloe Joyner was 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, Madelyn McVey had a hit and drove in a run and Sarah Turvin and Addyson Kelley had a hit each.
In game two, Bella Sellers was 3-for-3, Ganz 2-for-4 and Kelley 1-for-2.