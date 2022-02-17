PREP SOFTBALL: Houston Academy routs Kinston in season opener

Abbeville Christian 3, Chambers Academy 1: Gabbie Causey struck out six and allowed only three hits and one run in the ACA win.

Emily Hartzog had a double and a RBI and both Anna Grace Blalock and Caroline Armstrong had a single and RBI each.

Earlier in the week, ACA defeated Macon East 9-1. Hartzog pitched four shutout and hitless innings with eight strikeouts and Causey struck out four and allowed three hits and a run over three innings.

Cassie Willis had two hits, both doubles, and drove in two runs. Armstrong also had two hits with one RBI, while Blalock had a hit with two RBI. Hope Kennedy added a double.

Junior Varsity

Providence Christian 7, Dale County 3: Ella Brown was 3-for-3 with a double and four runs batted in and Cassie Braddy, Reese Colbert and Addison Russ had two hits each with Colbert and Russ driving in a run each.

Brown was also the winning pitcher, striking out six over four innings.

Northside Methodist 5, Carroll 2: Despite not getting a hit, Northside Methodist bunched together seven walks and two hit batters into five runs.