Ansleigh Smith went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs batted and three pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout to pace Houston Academy in a 5-0 Class 4A, Area 3 high school softball win at Dale County on Monday.

Emily Adams got the win in the circle, striking out three in four innings. Emily Maddox pitched one inning and Hodges pitched the final two and recorded six strikeouts.

In addition to Smith's output, Mary Susan Aman had a double and Adams drove in a run for HA (27-5-1 overall, 6-1 in the area).

The Warriors finished with five hits – a single each form Elly Castle, Natalie Warrington, Ainyah Stokes, Shayleigh Whitman and Madyson McClain.

Rehobeth 7, Graceville (Fla.) 2: Kryslin Lane struck out nine and scattered six hits and two runs in a complete-game performance.

Gracie Alberson had two hits and a run batted in and Mattox Richards and Jaslyn Andrews both had a double and RBI for Rehobeth. Brooke Nowlin added a single and run batted in. AG Massey also had a RBI.

Pike Liberal Arts 14-1, Eufaula 5-18: Pike Liberal Arts and Eufaula traded routs with the Patriots winning 14-5 and the Tigers 18-1.

In the opener, Allie Booth was 4-for-4 with a double and four runs batted in and Alissa Barron and Gracie Smith both had two hits with three runs batted in to lead PLAS. Tera Walker added two hits. Barron went all five innings for the pitching win, striking out one.

For Eufaula in the opener, Zanteria Laseter and Makayla Ingram had two hits each, while Zy’Kayla Robinson had a triple and RBI and Ellie Trammell had a double and RBI.

In game two, Edie Trammell had three hits with two runs batted in for Eufaula, while Maddie Dowling, Abby Metcalf and Heaven Duckworth all had two hits each with Metcalf driving in three runs and Dowling and Duckworth one each. Robinson had a triple and drove in three runs. Ingram had a hit with two RBI and Laseter and Haylee Puckett had a hit and RBI each.

Robinson was the winning pitcher, striking out four over three innings in the four-inning game.

Emily Bryan had a single and RBI for Pike Liberal Arts.

Charles Henderson 11, Greenville 0: Hannah Sparrow and Molly Garrett combined on a five-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and Olivia Kirkpatrick powered the offense with four runs batted in.

Sparrow went three innings, striking out seven, and Garrett threw two innings with four strikeouts. Sparrow walked two and Garrett one.

Kirkpatrick belted a two-run homer and a two-run double and Garrett added a solo homer and a double for CHHS. Jada Jones had three hits and Janazia Cantlow had two hits and both had a RBI single. Mary Hayden West also had two hits. Calleigh Compton added a run-scoring single.

Samson 11, Elba 2: Caylee Johnson earned three hits and drove in five runs on offense and struck out 12 and allowed only two hits and two unearned runs in seven pitching innings to pace Samson.

Shaylei Mock added three hits and drove in two runs, while Holli Warren had a single with two runs batted in and Alli Brooke Godwin added a hit and RBI.

Aimee Senn had a double and RBI for Elba.

Kinston 17, Houston County 0: Lauren Norris pitched a three-inning no-hitter, recording every out on a strikeout, while walking three.

Camdyn Norris was 3-for-3 with a triple, double and two runs batted in, Chloe Phillips had a double and three runs batted in and Aubrie Brown had two hits, one a double, with two RBI and Cadence Elmore had two singles with a RBI. Lauren Norris had a triple with two runs batted in and Lilli Sumblin had a single with two RBI.

Abbeville Christian 8, Lakeside School 0: Ally Kate Causey was 3-for-3 with a triple and four runs batted in and Gabbie Causey was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in to lead Abbeville Christian.

Paige Welch also had two hits for ACA and Caroline Armstrong added a RBI ground out.

Gabbie Causey pitched a five-inning, three-hit shutout with five strikeouts.

Carlee Davis, Gracie Lynn and Peyton Grubbs had a single each for the Lakeside hits.