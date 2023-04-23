Houston Academy captured the Elba Tournament on Saturday, winning three tournament bracket games, including a 1-0 championship victory over Daphne.

The Raiders (38-7-1) beat Kinston 19-4 and T.R. Miller 6-0 in the first two games.

The game’s only run was scored in the fourth inning on an Emily Adams single.

The run was enough for Adams and Braya Hodges, who combined to shut down the Trojans.

Adams had two of the hits for HA.

In the semifinal winner over T.R. Miller, Hodges struck out and earned the win with relief help from Adams. Adams was 2-for-3 with two runs batted, while Ansleigh Smith was 2-for-3 with a run batted in and Mary Suzan Aman was 2-for-4 with a RBI. Hodges and Emily Maddox both had a hit and drove in one.

In the first win over Kinston, Jadyn Rausch earned three doubles and drove in runs and Tylaya Lingo was 2-for-2 with two runs batted in. Aman was 2-for-3 with a triple and both Smith and Maddie Jerkins had a double with a run batted in. Hodges and Mallory Magrino added a single and RBI each.

Opp 10, Samson 0: Caroline Courson pitched a two-hit shutout over five innings and struck out eight for Opp and was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in on offense.

Allie Wismer was 2-for-3 with a double and Reese Cauley had a double and RBI.

For Samson, Caylee Johnson and Holly Warren had a single each.

Daphne 6, Opp 2: Opp earned only one hit against Daphne pitcher Victoria Moten over five innings.

Amaya Womack had a single for the lone hit.

Daphne 20, Goshen 0: Goshen fell to Daphne in an opening bracket game in a three-inning game falling to get a hit against Trojan pitchers Braylyn Swann and Megan Bedinger.

Daphne scored 10 runs in both the first and second innings.

T.R. Miller 18, Elba 1: The Tigers fell in an opening round game to the Tigers.

Elba earned only one hit in the four-inning game - a single from Aimee Senn.

Samson 15, Goshen 1: In a losers bracket game, Makayla Phillips struck out six and allowed only two hits and one unearned run over five innings in the pitching circle and was 2-for-3 with a homer and three runs batted in on offense.

Caylee Johnson was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in and Alli Brooke Godwin was 3-for-5 with a RBI. Shaylei Mock was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and Karleigh Moore had two hits with one RBI.

Kinston 16, Elba 6: In a losers bracket game,Madison Jones had three hits, including two doubles, with a run batted in, Aubrie Brown had two hits with three runs batted in and Cadence Elmore had two hits, one a triple, and two runs batted in for Kinston.

Camdyn Norris had two hits with a RBI. Sara Kate Danford had a double and two RBI, Brynne Kelley had a single and two RBI and Lilli Sumblin had a hit and RBI.

Sumblin pitched two scoreless and hitless innings with six strikeouts and Norris pitched the last three innings.

For Elba, Destinee Tidwell and Alayvia Stinson had two hits each, while Danielle Tidwell and Emily Richardson both had a hit and RBI.

Stanhope Elmore Tournament

Dale County 4, Holtville 2: Shayleigh Whitman struck out five and allowed five hits and two runs over seven innings.

Ella Brooke Barefield had two hits, one a double, and a run batted in for Dale County. Ainyah Stokes, Whitman and Shaylee Greathouse all had a hit and RBI for the Warriors.

Pike Road 10, Dale County 2: The Warriors had five hits in the loss, led by Elly Castle with two hits. Ella Brooke Barefield added a single and RBI and Ainyah Stokes chipped in a RBI on a ground out.