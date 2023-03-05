Houston Academy wins Trojan Classic

The Houston Academy softball team captured the Trojan Classic Tournament in Troy Saturday afternoon, beating Holtville in the championship 9-2.

The Raiders opened the day with a final pool win over Eufaula 16-0 before opening bracket play with a 15-3 win over G.W. Long and beating Hueytown 7-1 to advance to the finals.

In the championship win over Holtville, Emily Adams was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts. Mary Suzan Aman had three hits and Emily Maddox had two hits with two runs batted in. Ansleigh Smith had a double and RBI.

Versus Hueytown, Adams got the win, striking out three. Adams was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Claire Kelly was 2-for-2 with a RBI. Mallory Magrino, Smith and Maddie Jerkins had a hit and RBI each.

Against G.W. Long, seven players had two hits each for HA – Magrino, Maddox, Aman, Adams, Tylaya Lingo, Jerkins and Kelley. Lingo hit a homer, Magrino a triple and Maddox a double among the hits. Magrino drove in four runs, Maddox three and Lingo two.

Adams was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits and three runs over four innings, while striking out three.

Ally Whitehead belted a three-run homer for G.W. Long.

In the opening win over Eufaula, Smith was 3-for-3 with five runs batted in, while Aman had two triples and a run batted in and Adams had two doubles and two RBI. Jerkins and Kelly both had two hits with Jerkins driving in two and Kelly one.

Wetumpka

Enterprise reaches semifinals: Enterprise won three straight games to reach the tournament semifinals before losing to host Wetumpka.

The Wildcats beat Moody 12-10, Smiths Station 10-0 and Prattville 2-0 before losing to Wetumpka 8-0.

Georgia Lessman was 8-for-13 on the day with two runs batted in and Skyler Frey was 7-for-9 with four doubles, a homer and five runs batted in and Kinley Hutto was 6-for-12 with three runs batted in to lead Enterprise. Taylor Danford and Jamie Jackson both added three hits with Danford driving in two runs and Jackson one run.

Frey was the winning pitcher against Moody, while Gracyn Snell pitched 10 shutout innings against Smiths Station and Prattville, allowing just one hit and striking out six.

Dothan loses in first round: Dothan lost its bracket opener to Gulf Shores 9-0.

The Wolves had only three hits – a single each from Jadyn Hutchins, Kinley German and Maylee Lancaster.

Gulf Coast Classic

Geneva 6, Milton (Fla.) 5: Makayla Boswell had three hits and drove in two runs and Ally Henderson had two hits and two runs batted in to lead Geneva.

Carli Grantham had two hits and Katlyn Conner had a single and RBI. Kaitlyn Caraway drove in a run.

Conner struck out five and allowed five runs and seven hits.

Geneva 11, Jay (Fla.) 9: Geneva scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to overcome an 8-3 deficit then won it on a walk-off two-run double by Katlyn Conner in the bottom of the sixth after Jay tied the game in the top half.

Conner had two doubles and drove in four runs, Makaley Boswell had three singles and Ally Henderson had two singles with a RBI to pace Geneva. Riley Beckerich had a double and two RBI and Kaden Ward had a RBI double. Rayanna Ausley also had a RBI.

Conner was the winning pitcher, working the top of the seventh inning and allowing an unearned run.

Wakulla (Fla.) 15, Ashford 3: Raeleigh Jordan had two doubles and a run batted in and Savannah Money also had a RBI double for Ashford in the loss to the War Eagles.

Ashford 6, Chiles (Fla.) 2: Savannah Money was 4-for-4 with a homer, a double and three runs batted in on offense and struck out 13 and allowed only three hits and two runs (only one earned) in the pitching circle.

Olivia Dodson and Raeleigh Jordan both had two hits with Jordan driving in a run. Alissa Martin added a double.

Opp 7, Walton (Fla.) 0: Caroline Courson and Allie Wismer each homered for Opp during the win, with Courson also adding a single and driving in two runs and Wismer adding a single and one RBI.

Courson also got the win in the circle, allowing five hits and striking out six.

Opp 3, Tate (Fla.) 2 (9 innings): Carreline Spears had two hits with an RBI and scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.

Haylei Henegan had two singles. Reese Cauley got the win, going the distance and allowing five hits with 14 strikeouts and didn’t allow an earned run.