Kaylie Joseph’s run-scoring double gave G.W. Long’s softball team a walk-off 8-7 win over Maplesville during Friday’s pool play at the Alex Wilcox Memorial/FCA Tournament in Montgomery.

Makayla Phillips had a RBI double to tie the game before Joseph’s game-winner.

Maleah Long belted a home run and drove in three runs for G.W. Long and Ainsley Watts had three hits, including two doubles. Ally Whitehead had a single with two runs batted in and Millie Munn added a hit and RBI.

Maleah Long was the winning pitcher for the Rebels. She went five innings and struck out two.

G.W. Long 10, Luverne 3: Aubreigh Haynes pitched five strong innings, allowing only four hits and three runs, all unearned, with one strikeout and one walk for the Rebels.

Maleah Long had two hits, one a double, and drove in a run and Emma Claire Long had two singles with one run batted in. Ainsley Watts and Ally Whitehead both had a double and RBI and Mille Munn added a hit and RBI.

Prattville 3, Opp 2: Reese Cauley struck out nine and gave up only five hits and one earned run over 5 2/3 innings in Opp’s 3-2 loss to Prattville at the Alex Wilcox Memorial/FCA Tournament.

Amaya Womack and Cauley had a single each with Womack driving in a run. Bradleigh Lanier also had a RBI for the Bobcats.

Brantley 18, Abbeville 0: The Yellow Jackets were held hitless over three innings by Brantley pitcher Kaylee Navarre at the Alex Wilcox Memorial/FCA Tournament in Montgomery.

Montgomery Catholic 17, Abbeville 1: Gabby Brown had a run-scoring triple for the lone Abbeville run and hit in the four-inning loss to Montgomery Catholic at the Alex Wilcox Memorial/FCA Tournament in Montgomery.