Addy Kirkland belted a three-run homer and a two-run single and Gracie Alberson added a two-run homer to spark Class 5A No. 8 Rehobeth to an 8-3 win over Class 2A top-ranked Wicksburg in high school softball action Thursday in Rehobeth.

Kirkland’s three-run homer sparked a four-run first inning that also included a run-scoring single by AG Massey. Alberson hit her homer in the third inning to make it 6-0 and Kirkland delivered her two-run single in the fifth to increase the Rebel lead to 8-0.

Wicksburg scored late on a pair of homers – a two-run shot by Megan Cochran and a solo blast by Anslie Ellenburg.

Regan Valenzuela had three hits, one a double, for Rehobeth and scored three runs.

Baleigh Nowlin went the distance for Rehobeth, giving up five hits and three runs. She had no strikeouts or walks.

Rehobeth improved to 17-8, while Wicksburg dropped to 26-6.

Prattville 4, Enterprise 3: Enterprise couldn’t hold a 3-2 seventh-inning lead as the Lions earned two runs for a walk-off Class 7A, Area 3 win.

Lila Faulk had two hits, one a double, while Taylor Danford had a two-run homer and Macy Robinette had a hit and RBI for Enterprise.

Skylar Frey took the loss, striking out six over 6 1/3 innings.

Geneva 5, Andalusia 0: Makaley Boswell pitched a six-hit shutout with six strikeouts in the Class 4A, Area 2 win for Class 4A No 3 state ranked Geneva.

Ally Henderson, Katlyn Conner, Carli Grantham and Riley Beckerich all had a hit and RBI for the Panthers, who improved to 17-2 overall and 4-1 in area play.

Houston Academy 12, Slocomb 2: Mary Suzan Aman went 4-for-5 with an RBI and stole three bases as the Raiders won the area game.

Emily Adams struck out five and gave up four hits over four innings pitched and Emily Maddox struck out three and didn’t allow a hit in three innings of relief.

Jadyn Rausch had a home run and a double with two RBIs. Ansleigh Smith had two hits, including a double, with an RBI. Adams had two hits and two RBIs. Mattie Jerkins had two hits and two RBIs and Mallory Magrino had two hits and an RBI.

For Slocomb, Gracie Ward had a two-run double

Brantley 5, Ashford 0: Brantley’s Kaylee Navarre silenced Ashford to one hit over seven innings, while striking out 16 in leading the Bulldogs win over the Yellow Jackets.

Coco Stamps had two hits and Marley Kilcrease had a RBI double, while Campbell Hawthorne had a RBI sac fly and Emma Crawley a RBI off a bases loaded walk for Brantley.

Raeleigh Jordan had a first-inning single for the lone Ashford hit.

G.W. Long 10, Ariton 7: Long built a 10-1 lead and had to hold off the Purple Cats, who scored six in the seventh.

Ainsley Watts was 4-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in, Ally Whitehead had two hits and two runs batted in and Maleah Long hit a two-run homer and added a RBI sac fly for G.W. Long.

Aubreigh Haynes was the winning pitcher, working six innings and giving up two runs and seven hits, while striking out four.

Headland 15, Carroll 2: Layla Goodwin was 3-for-3 with three runs batted in and Ava Allsup drove in three runs off a two-run single and a bases-loaded walk to lead Headland in the Class 5A, Area 3 win.

Abby Gard and Liza Varnum both had two hits with one RBI and Addy Davis, Jessie Shaw and Stormi Clemmons all had a hit and RBI for the Rams.

Tori Nowell was the winning pitcher, working 3 2/3 innings of the five-inning game. She struck out four.

Sarabeth Henry had double and RBI and Kaylyn Holt had a single and RBI for Carroll.

Pike Road 10, Charles Henderson 0: The Trojans had only three hits in the loss – a single each from Olivia Kirkpatrick, Mary Hayden West and Mileah Ward.

Zion Chapel 14, Goshen 2: Madison Meeks, Amber Kidd, Sydney Boothe and Kaylee Hodge all had three hits in the Rebels’ 2A, Area 5 win.

Meeks, who had a triple among her hits, drove in three runs, while Kidd had two doubles and drove in two runs. Boothe had one RBI. Riley Bannin had two hits, one a double, and drove in three runs. Elida Velazquez hit a two-run homer.

Addison Richburg had a two-run double for Goshen.

Luverne 16, Pike Liberal Arts 2: Bella Maulden had a double and RBI and Emily Bryan had a single and a RBI for Pike Liberal Arts in the Class 2A, Area 5 loss.

Lakeside School 10, Autauga Academy 8: Carlee Davis and Jayden Green both had three hits and two runs batted in and Addy Helms and Graylin Pomeroy both had two hits with Helms driving in one run to lead Lakeside.

All three of Green’s hits were extra bases – two doubles and a triple. Davis had two doubles.

Hannah Buchan and Gracie Lynn both added a hit and two RBI.

Green was the winning pitcher, striking out four over seven innings.

Wiregrass Kings 4-1, Ezekiel Academy 3-19: The Wiregrass Kings split against Ezekiel Academy, winning the opener 4-3 and losing the second game 19-1.

In the opener, Mattie Hobson had two hits, one a double, and two RBI for the Kings and Lydia Elder had a single and RBI. Hannah Phillips struck out eight and gave up only two earned runs for the Kings.

In game two, the Kings had only one hit – a single by Hobson, who eventually scored on a wild pitch.