Rehobeth scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break a tie and beat G.W. Long 6-3 in high school softball action Friday night.

Jaslyn Andrews hit a solo homer to start the Rehobeth seventh. Kryslin Lane earned a one-out double and scored on a throwing error on Mattox Richards’ bunt single. Richards stole second, moved to third on a Regan Valenzuela bunt and scored on a passed ball.

Baleigh Nowlin earning the pitching win, allowing just six hits and three runs, only two earned, over seven innings. She struck out two.

Andrews, Richards and Lane had two hits each with Andrews driving in two runs and Richards one.

Makayla Phillips had two hits and a RBI for G.W. Long. Emma Grace Caraway had two hits, while Ainsley Watts and Millie Munn added a hit and RBI each.

Providence Christian 7-6, Zion Chapel 1-9: Providence Christian and Zion Chapel split a regular-season doubleheader at Providence Christian on Friday.

The host Eagles won the opener 7-1 and the visiting Rebels won the second game 9-6.

In the first game, Alyse Deer was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and Maddie Norris was 2-for-3 with a homer and two runs batted in to lead Providence. Emma Holly added two hits and Kaitlyn Russ had a double and two RBI. Ella Houston belted a solo homer.

Natalie Cole was the winning pitcher, striking out four over five innings and allowing just four hits and one unearned run.

For Zion Chapel, Riley Bannin had a hit and RBI and Madison Meeks had a double.

In Zion Chapel’s win, Madison Meeks was 3-for-3 with four runs batted in and Aubrey Bassett was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. Bannin, Kaylee Hodge and Amber Kidd added a hit and RBI each.

Sydney Boothe earned the pitching win, striking out two over five innings.

For PCS, Madilyn Walding had a hit and two runs batted in and Holly hit a solo homer. Cassie Braddy and Norris both had a hit and RBI.

Elba Tournament

Houston Academy 6, Samson 0: Emily Maddox pitched a three-hit six-inning shutout with six strikeouts.

Mary Suzan Aman and Emily Adams were both 2-for-3 with Adams earning a run batted in. Braya Hodges and Mallory Magrino both had a hit and drove in two runs.

Makayla Phillips had a double, while Shaylei Mock and Paige Norris both had a single each for Samson.

Houston Academy 7, Daphne 4: Ansleigh Smith had a double, triple and four runs batted in and Maddie Jerkins had two hits for HA.

Emily Maddox added a double with a RBI and Emily Adams a single and RBI.

Braya Hodges was the winning pitcher, earning five strikeouts. Emily Adams got a save and had one strikeout.

Daphne 9, Samson 1: Daphne pitcher Megan Bedinger pitched a four-inning no-hitter against Samson.

The Tigers’ Ava Sormrude walked and eventually scored on an error on a Shaylei Mock grounder.

Opp 11, Kinston 5: Opp scored eight runs in the second inning to break a 3-3 tie in taking the win.

Reese Cauley was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Allie Wismer hit a two-run homer to lead Opp. Amaya Womack had two hits and Caroline Courson and Rylie Kate Thrash added a single and RBI each.

Addison Moseley was the winning pitcher, striking out four over two innings in the four-inning game.

For Kinston, Cadence Elmore had two hits and both Camdyn Norris and Lauren Norris had a double and two runs batted in.

Opp 7, T.R. Miller 5: Resse Cauley struck out 10 and allowed only one three hits and one earned run over five innings and added a single and two runs batted in on offense.

Jaidyn Ivey was 2-for-2 with a RBI and Amaya Womack had a double and RBI.

Kinston 7, T.R. Miller 5: Cadence Elmore was 2-for-3 with a homer and four runs batted in and Bella Lashley was 2-for-2 to lead Kinston.

Camdyn Norris added a hit with two runs batted in and Lilli Sumblin had a hit and RBI.

Sumblin was the winning pitcher, striking out seven over five innings.

Pike Liberal Arts 7, Elba 6: Pike Liberal Arts scored seven runs in the first two innings and held off Elba, which scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and had the bases loaded when reliever Bella Maulden got a strikeout and a fly out to end the game.

Allie Booth was 3-for-4 with a double and a RBI and both Emily Bryan and Julianne Meyer had two hits with a RBI for Pike Liberal Arts. Alissa Barron, Maulden and Briann Snyder had a single and RBI each.

Barron was the winning pitcher, striking out seven over 3 1/3 innings. Maulden earned a save with the final two outs.

Destinee and Danielle Tidwell both went 3-for-3 for Elba with Destinee driving in a run. Emily Richardson was 2-for-2 with two runs batted in and Aimee Senn had a hit and RBI.

Goshen 8, Elba 6: Addie Richburg had a hit with two runs batted in and Kaci Wilkes, Cheyenne Sneed and Alyssa Pippins all had a hit and RBI for Goshen. Passion Shepherd added a RBI.

Wilkes struck out five in the pitching win.

For Elba, Aimee Senn, Emily Richardson and Alayvia Stinson had two hits each with Stinson driving in two runs. Alyssa McFarland had a hit with two runs batted in and Destinee and Danielle Tidwell both had a hit and RBI.

Pike Liberal Arts 11, Goshen 11 (tie): The Patriots and Eagles played to a three-inning 11-11 tie.

For Pike Liberal Arts, Allie Booth was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and both Alissa Barron and Briann Snyder had a hit with two RBI. Emily Bryan added a hit and RBI. Shelly Stephens and Mileigh Long both had one run batted in.

Haley Owens led Goshen, earning three doubles and three runs batted in. Alyssa Pippins earned two hits, while Kaci Wilkes had a hit with two runs batted in. Both Cheyenne Sneed and Macie McAliley had a hit and RBI each.

Stanhope Elmore Tournament

Dale County 3, Stanhope Elmore 2: Shayleigh Whitman earned the pitching in, striking out five over six innings, allowing just five hits and two runs

Ainyah Stokes had a single and RBI, Natalie Warrington drove in a run and Ella Brooke Barefield had a double.

Prattville 8, Dale County 0: The Warriors had just four hits in the six-inning game with Ainyah Stokes earning two of the hits. Natalie Warrington and Ella Brooke Barefield had a single for the other hits.

Softball

ACSC Tournament

Ezekiel Academy 2, Wiregrass Kings 1: The Kings lost on a walk-off double by Ezekiel Academy in the bottom of the seventh inning in the opening-round game to fall into the losers bracket.

Mattie Hobson had a run-scoring double in the top of the sixth for the Kings, who had only four hits. Olivia Hobson also had a double.

Hannah Phillips struck out four and allowed just five hits and two runs for the Kings.

Wiregrass Kings 12, East Central 5: The Kings stayed alive in the tournament, beating East Central 12-5.

Hannah Phillips had three hits and two runs batted in and Natalie Toub, Grace Treadaway and Lydia Elder had two hits each with Toub driving in two runs and Treadaway one run. Mattie Hobson and Isabella Toub both had one hit and two runs batted in.

Phillips was the winning pitcher, striking out six over seven innings.